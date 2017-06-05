Saudi, Egyptian foreign ministers meet to strengthen ties

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister and his Egyptian counterpart on Sunday discussed cooperation in fighting terrorism amid efforts to resolve differences between their two countries on the Syrian and Yemeni conflicts and other regional flashpoints.

In a brief news conference following the meeting, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said they wanted to strengthen bilateral ties, expand their counterterrorism efforts under the auspices of a new Saudi anti-terrorism center and work with US President Donald Trump, who recently attended a summit in Riyadh.

“The US represented by President Donald Trump has affirmed its commitment to this, and President Trump’s attendance at this historic summit was a very strong indication of the desire of the US to work with Arab and Islamic countries,” Al-Jubeir said.