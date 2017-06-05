King Salman receives GCC chief, heads of diplomatic groups

JEDDAH: King Salman received the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani at Al-Salam Palace on Sunday.

During the meeting, they reviewed a number of issues regarding GCC joint action.

In a separate meeting on Sunday, King Salman met with the Dean of Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti, Diaa-Eddin Saed Bamakhrama and the heads of diplomatic groups accredited to the Kingdom including Ambassador of Eritrea and Head of African Group Mohammed Omar Mahmoud; Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman and Head of Arab Group Ahmed bin Hilal Al-Busaidi; Ambassador of Argentina and Head of South American Group Jaime Sergio Sarda; Ambassador of Austria and Head of European Group Gregor W. Koessler; Ambassador of Singapore and Head of Asian Group Lawrence Anderson; Ambassador of New Zealand and Head of Oceania Group Hamish McMaster; and Ambassador of Canada and Head of North American Group Dennis Horak.

During the meeting, the ambassadors expressed their Ramadan greetings to the King, the leaders of Arab, Islamic and other allied countries and all members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Kingdom.

The king sent his Ramadan greetings to the leaders of the same nations, Islamic and Arab countries and the whole world with welfare, peace and prosperity.

The meetings were attended by Minister of State and Cabinet Member Ibrahim Al-Assaf and Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir.

