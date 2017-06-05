  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 15 min 38 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

King Salman receives GCC chief, heads of diplomatic groups

ARAB NEWS |
King Salman holds talks with Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Sunday. (SPA)
King Salman receives Dean of Diplomatic Corps and Djibouti’s Ambassador Diaa-Eddin Saed Bamakhrama at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Sunday. (SPA)
2 photos
JEDDAH: King Salman received the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani at Al-Salam Palace on Sunday.
During the meeting, they reviewed a number of issues regarding GCC joint action.
In a separate meeting on Sunday, King Salman met with the Dean of Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti, Diaa-Eddin Saed Bamakhrama and the heads of diplomatic groups accredited to the Kingdom including Ambassador of Eritrea and Head of African Group Mohammed Omar Mahmoud; Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman and Head of Arab Group Ahmed bin Hilal Al-Busaidi; Ambassador of Argentina and Head of South American Group Jaime Sergio Sarda; Ambassador of Austria and Head of European Group Gregor W. Koessler; Ambassador of Singapore and Head of Asian Group Lawrence Anderson; Ambassador of New Zealand and Head of Oceania Group Hamish McMaster; and Ambassador of Canada and Head of North American Group Dennis Horak.
During the meeting, the ambassadors expressed their Ramadan greetings to the King, the leaders of Arab, Islamic and other allied countries and all members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Kingdom.
The king sent his Ramadan greetings to the leaders of the same nations, Islamic and Arab countries and the whole world with welfare, peace and prosperity.
The meetings were attended by Minister of State and Cabinet Member Ibrahim Al-Assaf and Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir.
JEDDAH: King Salman received the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani at Al-Salam Palace on Sunday.
During the meeting, they reviewed a number of issues regarding GCC joint action.
In a separate meeting on Sunday, King Salman met with the Dean of Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti, Diaa-Eddin Saed Bamakhrama and the heads of diplomatic groups accredited to the Kingdom including Ambassador of Eritrea and Head of African Group Mohammed Omar Mahmoud; Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman and Head of Arab Group Ahmed bin Hilal Al-Busaidi; Ambassador of Argentina and Head of South American Group Jaime Sergio Sarda; Ambassador of Austria and Head of European Group Gregor W. Koessler; Ambassador of Singapore and Head of Asian Group Lawrence Anderson; Ambassador of New Zealand and Head of Oceania Group Hamish McMaster; and Ambassador of Canada and Head of North American Group Dennis Horak.
During the meeting, the ambassadors expressed their Ramadan greetings to the King, the leaders of Arab, Islamic and other allied countries and all members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Kingdom.
The king sent his Ramadan greetings to the leaders of the same nations, Islamic and Arab countries and the whole world with welfare, peace and prosperity.
The meetings were attended by Minister of State and Cabinet Member Ibrahim Al-Assaf and Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

8 million pilgrims transported to Grand Mosque in first 8 days of Ramadan

JEDDAH: About 8 million pilgrims using about 30,000 vehicles were transported to and from the...

King Salman, crown prince, deputy crown prince offer condolences to UK prime minister

JEDDAH: King Salman sent a cable of condolences to UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday...

8 million pilgrims transported to Grand Mosque in first 8 days of Ramadan
King Salman, crown prince, deputy crown prince offer condolences to UK prime minister
King Salman receives GCC chief, heads of diplomatic groups
Ramadan fasting requires special arrangements for diabetics
Nebras launches program to warn youth on harmful drug effects
Albania renews visa-free travel scheme for Saudis
Latest News
Bahrain, KSA, Egypt and UAE cut diplomatic ties with Qatar
5234 views
Warriors rout Cavs to post 2-0 series lead
68 views
8 million pilgrims transported to Grand Mosque in first 8 days of Ramadan
1424 views
King Salman, crown prince, deputy crown prince offer condolences to UK prime minister
533 views
“Enough is enough”, says British PM May as she calls for tougher anti-terror measures
488 views
King Salman receives GCC chief, heads of diplomatic groups
239 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR