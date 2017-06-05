  • Search form

  King Salman, crown prince, deputy crown prince offer condolences to UK prime minister

King Salman, crown prince, deputy crown prince offer condolences to UK prime minister

King Salman, crown prince Mohammed bin Naif and deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)
JEDDAH: King Salman sent a cable of condolences to UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday following the London terrorist attack.
“We have received the news of the terrorist attack that took place in London, which resulted in deaths and injuries,” King Salman said. “As we strongly condemn this heinous criminal act, we, on behalf of the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, offer deepest condolences to Your Excellency, the families of the victims and friendly British people.
“We wish a speedy recovery for the injured. We stress the importance of international efforts to confront and eradicate terrorism.”
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif has also sent a cable of condolences and said, “I have received with deep regret the news of the terrorist act that took place in London, which resulted in many deaths and injuries. I send to Your Excellency, the families of the victims and UK people my condolences and sympathy. I wish a speedy recovery for the injured.”
Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a condolence: “I have received with deep regret the news of the terrorist act that took place in London, which resulted in many deaths and injuries. I send to Your Excellency, the families of the victims and UK people my condolences and sympathy. I wish a speedy recovery for the injured.”

MWL condemns attack
The Muslim World League (MWL) has also condemned the terrorist attack.
MWL Secretary-General Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa stressed upon the League’s consistent position toward terrorism and its supporters.
He said such terrorist acts target innocent people seek to destabilize security and spread horror in safe societies. He said that this contradicts all human values and principles.
Al-Issa added that the two recent attacks in the British capital show the depth of brutality that is carried out by extremist terrorist groups.
Radical terrorists aim to target the UK’s excellence as a model of tolerance and human coexistence, he said, adding that these groups’ ideology includes exporting their misery and despair as well as attacking the values of this civilized state in order to create a civilizational and cultural conflict.
He pointed out that many of those who benefited from this openness have stripped themselves of all human values, having become radicalized and recruited by these terrorist groups.
He expressed his deepest condolences to the British government, the British nation and to the families of the victims, and wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured.
