Last updated: 13 min 30 sec ago

  Warriors rout Cavs to post 2-0 series lead

Warriors rout Cavs to post 2-0 series lead

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) passes the ball away from Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Kevin Durant (35) during the first half in game two of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)
OAKLAND, United States: Kevin Durant scored 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while Stephen Curry added 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists as the Golden State Warriors ripped Cleveland 132-113 in Sunday’s historic second game of the NBA Finals.
The Warriors, who welcomed back coach Steve Kerr after he missed 11 games with health issues after 2015 back surgery, stretched their playoff win streak to an NBA-record 14 games by dominating the defending champion Cavaliers in the second half.
Golden State moved within two games of becoming the first NBA champion to complete an unbeaten playoff run, seizing a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven championship series, which shifts to Cleveland for games three and four on Wednesday and Friday.
LeBron James led the Cavaliers with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists to match a record with his eighth career NBA Finals triple double. Only former Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had eight prior finals triple doubles. No one else has more than two.
Together with Curry’s triple double, it was only the second time in NBA Finals history that two rivals had managed triple doubles in the same game.
Kevin Love scored 27 points for the Cavaliers while Kyrie Irving added 19 in a losing cause.
