  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 17 min 40 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Emirates suspends flights to Doha as UAE cuts ties with Qatar

Middle-East

Emirates suspends flights to Doha as UAE cuts ties with Qatar

Arab News |
Dubai-based carrier Emirates Airline has announced a suspension of flights to and from Doha starting Tuesday. (File photo: Reuters)

DUBAI: Dubai-based carrier Emirates Airline has announced the suspension of its flights to and from Doha as several countries, including the UAE, severed ties with Qatar on Monday.
Following government directives, Emirates will suspend flights starting Tuesday morning.
The last flight from Dubai to Doha will depart at 02:30 am on June 6 while the last flight from Doha to Dubai will depart as 03:50 am on June 6.
Other airlines, including FlyDubai, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia, have also announced similar moves, while Qatar Airways has suspended flights to Saudi Arabia.
The move comes as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, the Maldives and Libya cut ties with Qatar, which stands accused of backing terrorism.

Related Articles

DUBAI: Dubai-based carrier Emirates Airline has announced the suspension of its flights to and from Doha as several countries, including the UAE, severed ties with Qatar on Monday.
Following government directives, Emirates will suspend flights starting Tuesday morning.
The last flight from Dubai to Doha will depart at 02:30 am on June 6 while the last flight from Doha to Dubai will depart as 03:50 am on June 6.
Other airlines, including FlyDubai, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia, have also announced similar moves, while Qatar Airways has suspended flights to Saudi Arabia.
The move comes as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, the Maldives and Libya cut ties with Qatar, which stands accused of backing terrorism.

Tags: Emirates Airline Emirates Doha Qatar Qatar in crisis

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Live

Qatar in crisis as more countries sever ties

JEDDAH: Several Arab and Islamic countries cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday over Doha’s...

Qatar denounces ‘unjustified’ cut of Gulf ties

DOHA: Qatar on Monday criticized the decisions of three Gulf states to sever ties with it,...

Qatar in crisis as more countries sever ties
Qatar denounces ‘unjustified’ cut of Gulf ties
Iran official blames Trump visit for Qatar rift
Palestinian ex-prisoners in Gaza say their salaries withheld
Turkey maintains ban on German visits to Incirlik base
7 dead migrants found in Libya truck
Latest News
Live
Qatar in crisis as more countries sever ties
96105 views
Qatar denounces ‘unjustified’ cut of Gulf ties
2311 views
Murray, Wawrinka charge into French Open last eight
7 views
England and Italy advance to U20 World Cup semifinals
31 views
Pakistan’s Wahab Riaz out of Champions Trophy
46 views
Safety conscious Demare tops 2nd stage, De Gendt leads
3 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR