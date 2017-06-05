  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 20 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Libya’s eastern-based government cuts diplomatic relations with Qatar

Middle-East

Libya’s eastern-based government cuts diplomatic relations with Qatar

Reuters |

BENGHAZI: Libya’s eastern-based government has followed regional allies in cutting diplomatic ties with Qatar, its foreign minister, Mohamed Dayri, said on Monday.
The eastern-based government’s announcement came after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

Related Articles

BENGHAZI: Libya’s eastern-based government has followed regional allies in cutting diplomatic ties with Qatar, its foreign minister, Mohamed Dayri, said on Monday.
The eastern-based government’s announcement came after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

Tags: Libya diplomatic relations Qatar Qatar in crisis

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Live

Qatar in crisis as more countries sever ties

JEDDAH: Several Arab and Islamic countries cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday over Doha’s...

Qatar denounces ‘unjustified’ cut of Gulf ties

DOHA: Qatar on Monday criticized the decisions of three Gulf states to sever ties with it,...

Qatar in crisis as more countries sever ties
Qatar denounces ‘unjustified’ cut of Gulf ties
Iran official blames Trump visit for Qatar rift
Palestinian ex-prisoners in Gaza say their salaries withheld
Turkey maintains ban on German visits to Incirlik base
7 dead migrants found in Libya truck
Latest News
Live
Qatar in crisis as more countries sever ties
95584 views
Qatar denounces ‘unjustified’ cut of Gulf ties
2252 views
Murray, Wawrinka charge into French Open last eight
5 views
England and Italy advance to U20 World Cup semifinals
25 views
Pakistan’s Wahab Riaz out of Champions Trophy
35 views
Safety conscious Demare tops 2nd stage, De Gendt leads
2 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR