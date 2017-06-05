Iran official blames Trump visit for Qatar rift

DUBAI: The head of Iran’s influential parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy says the differences between Saudi Arabia and Qatar is the result of US President Donald Trump’s recent visit to the region

The official IRNA news agency on Monday cited Alaeddin Boroujerdi as saying that because of the signing of a major arms deal between the Saudis and the US during Trump’s trip: “It is not unlikely that we would witness more negative incidents in the region.”

Boroujerdi says Washington has always made it a policy to establish a rift among Muslim countries. He says: “Intervention of foreign countries, especially the United States, cannot be the solution to regional problems.”