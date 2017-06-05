  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Iran official blames Trump visit for Qatar rift

AP |
Alaeddin Boroujerdi, head of Iran’s parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy. (AFP)

DUBAI: The head of Iran’s influential parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy says the differences between Saudi Arabia and Qatar is the result of US President Donald Trump’s recent visit to the region
The official IRNA news agency on Monday cited Alaeddin Boroujerdi as saying that because of the signing of a major arms deal between the Saudis and the US during Trump’s trip: “It is not unlikely that we would witness more negative incidents in the region.”
Boroujerdi says Washington has always made it a policy to establish a rift among Muslim countries. He says: “Intervention of foreign countries, especially the United States, cannot be the solution to regional problems.”

Related Articles

DUBAI: The head of Iran’s influential parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy says the differences between Saudi Arabia and Qatar is the result of US President Donald Trump’s recent visit to the region
The official IRNA news agency on Monday cited Alaeddin Boroujerdi as saying that because of the signing of a major arms deal between the Saudis and the US during Trump’s trip: “It is not unlikely that we would witness more negative incidents in the region.”
Boroujerdi says Washington has always made it a policy to establish a rift among Muslim countries. He says: “Intervention of foreign countries, especially the United States, cannot be the solution to regional problems.”

Tags: Qatar in crisis IRNA Qatar Alaeddin Boroujerdi Iran

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Live

Qatar in crisis as more countries sever ties

JEDDAH: Several Arab and Islamic countries have cut diplomatic ties with Qatar Monday over Doha’...

Iran official blames Trump visit for Qatar rift

DUBAI: The head of Iran’s influential parliamentary committee on national security and foreign...

Qatar in crisis as more countries sever ties
Iran official blames Trump visit for Qatar rift
Palestinian ex-prisoners in Gaza say their salaries withheld
Turkey maintains ban on German visits to Incirlik base
7 dead migrants found in Libya truck
100,000 children face dangerous conditions in Mosul, says UNICEF
Latest News
Live
Qatar in crisis as more countries sever ties
93854 views
Murray, Wawrinka charge into French Open last eight
4 views
England and Italy advance to U20 World Cup semifinals
5 views
Pakistan’s Wahab Riaz out of Champions Trophy
7 views
Safety conscious Demare tops 2nd stage, De Gendt leads
2 views
Qatar Airways faces tough headwinds due to new restrictions
96 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR