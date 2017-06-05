Turkey offers to help resolve Gulf-Qatar row: minister

ANKARA: Turkey on Monday called for dialogue and said it was ready to help defuse the row between Qatar and Arab nations including Saudi Arabia and Egypt that accuse Doha of supporting extremism.

“It’s a development that really saddened all of us,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters.

“There could be problems between the countries but dialogue must prevail in all circumstances,” he said, adding that Ankara was ready to do its best to help resolve the dispute.

Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen joined Saudi Arabia and Egypt in severing relations with gas-rich Qatar, with Riyadh accusing Doha of supporting groups, including some backed by Iran, “that aim to destabilize the region.”

Cavusoglu said problems could only be resolved through dialogue.

“We will give any kind of support for the situation to be normalized,” he said.

Turkey enjoys friendly relations with Qatar including in the energy sector but also maintains good ties with other Gulf countries.