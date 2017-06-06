Kingdom, Djibouti sign deal to combat religious extremism, terrorism

RIYADH: The Kingdom and Djibouti have signed a cooperation agreement to combat religious extremism and terrorism, Djibouti Ambassador in Riyadh Diaa-Eddin Saed Bamakhrama told Arab News on Monday.

The deal was signed in Makkah by Djibouti Minister of Islamic Affairs, Culture and Endowments Moumin Hassan Barreh, and Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Saleh bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh.

Saed Bamakhrama, who met with King Salman on Sunday, said the agreement aims to confront religious extremism and deviant ideas via advocacy, education and awareness.

Barreh, who was on a seven-day official tour of the Kingdom, said: “Our focus was on the importance of developing Islamic media and preaching, benefiting from advantages of modern technology in the field of communication and interaction in changing concepts and ideologies, harnessing energies toward social development and serving the interests of nations in achieving the goals of development, prosperity and stability.”

He also met with Saudi Minister of Haj and Umrah Dr. Mohammed Saleh bin Taher Bentin, and was briefed on government efforts to take care of pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors of the Holy Mosques.

Barreh was also briefed on the new services launched by the Ministry of Haj and Umrah this year to facilitate pilgrims’ performance of their rites.

He said the ministry and all civil institutions working in the Haj sector have been providing the best facilities to Djibouti pilgrims, who number about 1,100.

He discussed boosting bilateral cooperation with Saudi Minister of Culture and Information Dr. Awwad Al-Awwad.

Barreh discussed with Islamic Development Bank (IDB) President Dr. Bandar Hajjar development of the Waqf sector in Djibouti to contribute to construction and economic and social development.

The meeting touched on the residential and commercial complex project funded by the IDB with $8.5 million, which comprises residential buildings, a mall and other shops.

