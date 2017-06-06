Labor Ministry limits work hours under sun

RIYADH: A three-month ban on working under the sun between noon and 3 p.m. for employees of all companies will be implemented on June 15, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Development.

The ban, effective through Sept. 15, is to guarantee the safety of employees in the private sector, the ministry said.

The step also reflects the ministry’s commitment to protect workers from any potential risks in accordance with safety and occupational health considerations.

Ministry spokesman Khalid Aba Al-Khail called on employers to comply with the decision when organizing working hours.

He said the ministry is working to upgrade protection to minimize work-related incidents.

He said some provinces will be exempt from the decision due to differences in temperatures. He added the ministry will coordinate with governorates of various regions to check weather conditions during the banned working hours.

