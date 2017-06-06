  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

King Salman hosts annual governors meeting

ARAB NEWS
King Salman meets with Saudi Regional governors. (SPA)
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Kind Salman received on Monday several regional governors during an annual gathering.
The meeting, in its 24th year, was held at Al-Salam palace in Jeddah and was attended by the governors of Riyadh, Jazan, Tabuk, Asia, Joaf, Easter province, Najran, Qassim, Al-Baha, Hail, Madina and the Northern border region.
The meeting marked the king’s directions to disburse monthly appropriations for tribal leaders starting from the holy month of Ramadan.
Other directives included taking care of the interests of citizens and expats, alike.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, his advisor, Prince Abdulaziz bin Naif, and the undersecretary of the Interior Minister Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Salem also took part in the meeting.
King Salman hosts annual governors meeting

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia's Kind Salman received on Monday several regional governors during an annual...

Umrah package prices soar as Ramadan continues

RIYADH: Umrah travel operators in the capital have doubled pilgrims' tour packages from the...

