Saudi info minister announces media center at border with Yemen

RIYADH: Minister of Culture and Information Dr. Awwad Al-Awwad, accompanied by newspaper editors and media officials, met with soldiers protecting the homeland on the southern border in Jazan, led by Jazan Force Commander Maj. Gen. Omair bin Awdhah Al-Omari.

Al-Awwad toured a number of sites and headquarters, during which he was briefed on the sophisticated capabilities, qualified human resources and training of the armed forces.

Al-Awwad also announced the transfer of the media center in Jazan to a permanent headquarters in one of the ministry’s centers in the region.

He had iftar with officers and members of the armed forces and performed the Maghreb prayer at one of the advanced border points.

He expressed his pleasure at his visit and meeting with soldiers performing their national duties, asking God to help them succeed.

