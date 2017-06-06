This summer’s top gorgeous make-up and beauty trends

JEDDAH: Each year, the summer season gives us hot new fashion and beauty trends to try out and this year is no different.

Avid beauty fans can keep up with the latest trends on social media, learning easy techniques from a host of make-up artists and hair stylists but if you want the lowdown now, read on for 2017’s sizzling summer beauty looks.

Before you begin, remember that it’s always best to start with a proper base — using an oil-free moisturizer is important, followed by a primer which will keep your make-up in place for longer.



Try using a rosy shade of pink that best suits your skin tone to give yourself a healthy-looking flush during the summer months. Ditch the powder blush though, it can highlight greasier areas on the face and leave skin looking patchy. Cream blushes are easy to use and look more natural.The no make-up look is back in for the summer season. That means no strobing, no baking and no contouring. It’s all about reducing the amount of product on your face to let the skin breath during the hotter months. Opt for an oil-free sunscreen moisturizer instead of foundation, conceal blemishes and dark circles by dabbing on concealer and lightly dust with powder in the sweat prone areas such as the T-zone. Apply a shimmering shadow in your inner eye, groom your brows with a clear brow gel for a more natural look and top it off with a lip tint or lip balm in a dark pink or red hue.This season, shades of fuchsia, subtle light plum, fluorescent and creamy red and shades of coral orange are the go-to colors. Why not try pairing a clean face with minimal make-up with a bright, bold lip? It will leave you looking fresh without being too drab. To ensure your lipsticks stay on longer, add a light dusting of translucent powder over the top. This also removes any excess oil that could make lips tacky and sticky in the summer heat.Get rid of oil by using blotting paper. These small patches of paper can mop up oil and sweat without wiping off your make up. Another tip to prevent excessive oil is to use only one layer of make-up, meaning no strobing or contouring. Another tip to keep your make-up from getting ruined is to use waterproof bronzers and eyeliners to avoid them melting and smudging.Bronze tones are a summer must have. Bronzers are used to enhance the color of the face, giving that sun-kissed-fresh-from-the-beach look we all want. A common mistake is to brush the whole face with bronzers but there are specific areas on the face and neck that should be powdered with a bronzer such as the bridge of the nose, the cheekbones, chin and temples. Be sure that the shade is right for your skin tone as you don’t want to look orange.Highlights can be very fun to use but skip the shimmer, they’re used to enhance your complexion but it’s not necessary in the summer heat.Summer is a time to relax so why not leave your tresses alone for a while? There’s no need to straighten, blow-dry or over curl your hair to make it look perfect. There is no harm in letting those flyways loose and working with your hair’s natural flow instead of against it. Boost those locks with a sea-salt spray to add body to your hair.