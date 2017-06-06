  • Search form

  • British Twitter users mock Daesh with hilarious hashtag

British Twitter users mock Daesh with hilarious hashtag

Arab News |
British Twitter users are blaming Daesh for the shrinking size of Quality Street tins in a series of comedic posts. (Photo courtesy: Twitter)

DUBAI: Defiant British Twitter users are poking fun at Daesh after the group claimed responsibility for Saturday’s terror attack in London.
Proving they will not be cowed, users have taken to Twitter with typically British humor to ridicule the group by blaming them for a series of worrying issues – including the shrinking size of Quality Street tins.

Despite the harrowing events of Saturday — the third terror attack in the UK in as many months — the hashtag #IslamicStateClaims, which uses another name for Daesh, is making the rounds.
Who let the dogs out? Well, it could be Daesh.
The tweets got funnier.
The tweets then took a risqué turn.

Tags: UK Daesh London attack Twitter

