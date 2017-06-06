British Twitter users mock Daesh with hilarious hashtag

DUBAI: Defiant British Twitter users are poking fun at Daesh after the group claimed responsibility for Saturday’s terror attack in London.

Proving they will not be cowed, users have taken to Twitter with typically British humor to ridicule the group by blaming them for a series of worrying issues – including the shrinking size of Quality Street tins.



Okay, okay. I need to get this off my chest: I let the dogs out. #IslamicStateClaims — Tom Marshall (@TomMar5hall) June 5, 2017

#IslamicStateClaims that your call is important to them and will be answered shortly — meat tornado (@gjoslyn) June 4, 2017

#IslamicStateClaims that they are indeed 'Too Sexy' for their shirts. pic.twitter.com/oBNdJce4zO — Ross Field (@ross_F1984) June 5, 2017

Despite the harrowing events of Saturday — the third terror attack in the UK in as many months — the hashtag #IslamicStateClaims, which uses another name for Daesh, is making the rounds.Who let the dogs out? Well, it could be Daesh.The tweets got funnier.The tweets then took a risqué turn.