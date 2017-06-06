Houthis to boycott UN envoy

SANAA: Houthi malitia who control the Yemeni capital Sanaa have said they will have no further dealings with a UN envoy who has conducted months of shuttle diplomacy with the Saudi-backed government.

The head of the rebel-installed Supreme Political Council, Saleh Al-Samad, accused the envoy of bias and said he would no longer be allowed entry to rebel-held areas.

“We say unanimously that the envoy is no longer welcome here,” Samad said in a televised speech late Monday.

“There will be no more contact with Ismail Ould Sheikh Ahmad and he is not welcome here.”

Samad said the decision was taken jointly by the Houthi Shiite rebels and their allies in the General People’s Congress of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh.

The rebels’ announcement comes after an abortive visit by the envoy to Sanaa last month in which he was mobbed by protesters and failed to secure any meetings with rebel representatives.

He had been trying to broker a cease-fire for the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan which began on May 27.