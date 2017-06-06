  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Trump says Mideast leaders pointed to Qatar as financing radicalism

World

Trump says Mideast leaders pointed to Qatar as financing radicalism

Reuters |
US President Donald Trump. (REUTERS)

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump says that Middle Eastern leaders complained about the Gulf state of Qatar when he demanded an end to support for radical ideology that encourages terrorism.
In a tweet on Tuesday, Trump did not take a position on the decision by Saudi Arabia and three other Arab nations to sever diplomatic relations with Qatar but appeared to suggest it was understandable. "During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology. Leaders pointed to Qatar - look!," Trump tweeted.


On Monday, Saudi Arabia along with Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates cut ties with Qatar over its alleged support for extremists. All of the countries are friendly with the U.S., putting Trump in a potentially awkward position.
Trump met with Qatar's emir during the president's visit to Saudi Arabia last month.
"We are friends, we've been friends now for a long time, haven't we?" Trump asked at the meeting. "Our relationship is extremely good."

Related Articles

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump says that Middle Eastern leaders complained about the Gulf state of Qatar when he demanded an end to support for radical ideology that encourages terrorism.
In a tweet on Tuesday, Trump did not take a position on the decision by Saudi Arabia and three other Arab nations to sever diplomatic relations with Qatar but appeared to suggest it was understandable. "During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology. Leaders pointed to Qatar - look!," Trump tweeted.


On Monday, Saudi Arabia along with Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates cut ties with Qatar over its alleged support for extremists. All of the countries are friendly with the U.S., putting Trump in a potentially awkward position.
Trump met with Qatar's emir during the president's visit to Saudi Arabia last month.
"We are friends, we've been friends now for a long time, haven't we?" Trump asked at the meeting. "Our relationship is extremely good."

Tags: Qatar in crisis US Donald Trump ARab terrorism

Comments

MORE FROM World

Trump says Mideast leaders pointed to Qatar as financing radicalism

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump says that Middle Eastern leaders complained about the Gulf...

US approves $1.4 bn slice of massive Saudi arms deal

WASHINGTON: The United States approved two large military contracts totalling more than $1.4...

Trump says Mideast leaders pointed to Qatar as financing radicalism
US approves $1.4 bn slice of massive Saudi arms deal
Germany says will avoid escalation of Turkey row during troop pullout
British PM May seen 22 seats short of majority in June 8 vote -YouGov
Afghan leader issues ultimatum to Taliban as bombing toll tops 150
US seen trying to calm waters between Qatar and Saudi Arabia
Latest News
Trump says Mideast leaders pointed to Qatar as financing radicalism
720 views
Kuwait’s ruler to meet Saudi king over Qatar row-officials
1629 views
Saudi Arabia revokes Qatar Airways license
6114 views
US approves $1.4 bn slice of massive Saudi arms deal
846 views
Germany says will avoid escalation of Turkey row during troop pullout
170 views
British PM May seen 22 seats short of majority in June 8 vote -YouGov
75 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR