  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • As UK police name third jihadi, Italian source says he had been flagged

World

As UK police name third jihadi, Italian source says he had been flagged

Reuters |
A police boat heads along the River Thames toward London Bridge, the scene of the recent attack, in London. (REUTERS)

LONDON/ROME: British police on Tuesday named the third of the jihadis who killed seven people in a knife and van attack in London, and an Italian investigative source said he had been flagged to Britain as a potential risk after moving to England last year.
The fallout from the attack has eclipsed other issues in the British political campaign ahead of Thursday's parliamentary election, with both the ruling Conservatives and opposition Labour Party battling to defend their records on security.
In particular, the revelation that at least one of the attackers, Khuram Butt, was known to security services has raised concerns that they lack the resources to prevent attacks.
Butt, a 27-year-old British national born in Pakistan, had appeared in a British TV documentary broadcast last year called "The Jihadis Next Door".
Saturday night's rampage, in which three men drove into pedestrians on London Bridge before slitting throats and stabbing people in the bustling Borough Market area, was Britain's third Islamist attack in as many months.
British police said the third assailant was Youssef Zaghba, 22, and that he had not been a subject of interest for them or the MI5 domestic intelligence agency.
An investigative source told Reuters in Rome that Zaghba, who had a Moroccan father and Italian mother, had been stopped at Bologna airport in 2016 on suspicion of being on his way to Syria, and carrying material about Islamic extremism on an electronic device.
A second source said Italian authorities had flagged him up to British authorities after he moved to England last year.
Zaghba had lived in Morocco for much of his life but had made short visits to Italy to see his mother in Bologna.

Related Articles

LONDON/ROME: British police on Tuesday named the third of the jihadis who killed seven people in a knife and van attack in London, and an Italian investigative source said he had been flagged to Britain as a potential risk after moving to England last year.
The fallout from the attack has eclipsed other issues in the British political campaign ahead of Thursday's parliamentary election, with both the ruling Conservatives and opposition Labour Party battling to defend their records on security.
In particular, the revelation that at least one of the attackers, Khuram Butt, was known to security services has raised concerns that they lack the resources to prevent attacks.
Butt, a 27-year-old British national born in Pakistan, had appeared in a British TV documentary broadcast last year called "The Jihadis Next Door".
Saturday night's rampage, in which three men drove into pedestrians on London Bridge before slitting throats and stabbing people in the bustling Borough Market area, was Britain's third Islamist attack in as many months.
British police said the third assailant was Youssef Zaghba, 22, and that he had not been a subject of interest for them or the MI5 domestic intelligence agency.
An investigative source told Reuters in Rome that Zaghba, who had a Moroccan father and Italian mother, had been stopped at Bologna airport in 2016 on suspicion of being on his way to Syria, and carrying material about Islamic extremism on an electronic device.
A second source said Italian authorities had flagged him up to British authorities after he moved to England last year.
Zaghba had lived in Morocco for much of his life but had made short visits to Italy to see his mother in Bologna.

Tags: London Bridge London attack

Comments

MORE FROM World

As UK police name third jihadi, Italian source says he had been flagged

LONDON/ROME: British police on Tuesday named the third of the jihadis who killed seven people in...

Officer attacked with hammer by Notre Dame in Paris

PARIS: A police officer shot and wounded a man who attacked him with a hammer near Notre Dame...

As UK police name third jihadi, Italian source says he had been flagged
Officer attacked with hammer by Notre Dame in Paris
Trump backs Saudi-led efforts to isolate Qatar
AP Exclusive: Video shows militants in Philippine siege plot
Trump says Mideast leaders pointed to Qatar as financing radicalism
US approves $1.4 bn slice of massive Saudi arms deal
Latest News
As UK police name third jihadi, Italian source says he had been flagged
Officer attacked with hammer by Notre Dame in Paris
75 views
Trump backs Saudi-led efforts to isolate Qatar
235 views
Kuwait’s ruler to meet Saudi King over Qatar row — officials
4145 views
AP Exclusive: Video shows militants in Philippine siege plot
920 views
Cavaliers seek answers as Warriors eye perfect title run
28 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR