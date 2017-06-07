  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 18 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Makkah residents to be trained to deal with heart attacks

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |
Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal and Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah sign an agreement to implement ‘Makkah, the City of Safe Heart’ initiative on Tuesday. (SPA)
JEDDAH: Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, Makkah governor and adviser to King Salman, on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah in Jeddah to implement “Makkah, the City of Safe Heart,” an initiative to teach citizens outside the health sector to administer emergency care for people suffering a heart attack.
Prince Khaled said he valued the efforts of all agencies and parties involved in serving guests during the Haj and Umrah seasons, emphasizing the need to harness all health and therapeutic services for pilgrims.
In its first phase, the initiative will train some 5,000 people to deal with heart attacks in public.
Meanwhile, 1,000 automated external defibrillators (AED) have been distributed in various locations known to trainers and paramedics.
According to the MoU, the Health Ministry will supervise the training with participation from the Saudi Heart Association.
Fixed and movable AEDs will be available, especially in the Grand Mosque area, equipped with a GPS feature.
The initiative aims to train 20 percent of Makkah’s population in three years, and raise awareness of the issue to 80 percent via the media, social media and other communication means.
The initiative involves four pillars: Training, specifying locations of AEDs, administering first aid and moving the patient, and the response of the command-and-control center.
JEDDAH: Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, Makkah governor and adviser to King Salman, on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah in Jeddah to implement “Makkah, the City of Safe Heart,” an initiative to teach citizens outside the health sector to administer emergency care for people suffering a heart attack.
Prince Khaled said he valued the efforts of all agencies and parties involved in serving guests during the Haj and Umrah seasons, emphasizing the need to harness all health and therapeutic services for pilgrims.
In its first phase, the initiative will train some 5,000 people to deal with heart attacks in public.
Meanwhile, 1,000 automated external defibrillators (AED) have been distributed in various locations known to trainers and paramedics.
According to the MoU, the Health Ministry will supervise the training with participation from the Saudi Heart Association.
Fixed and movable AEDs will be available, especially in the Grand Mosque area, equipped with a GPS feature.
The initiative aims to train 20 percent of Makkah’s population in three years, and raise awareness of the issue to 80 percent via the media, social media and other communication means.
The initiative involves four pillars: Training, specifying locations of AEDs, administering first aid and moving the patient, and the response of the command-and-control center.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Makkah residents to be trained to deal with heart attacks

JEDDAH: Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, Makkah governor and adviser to King Salman, on Tuesday signed a...

Women economic participation in Kingdom moving slowly: Report

JEDDAH: The number of women in the Saudi workplace has improved slightly since 2011, according to a...

Makkah residents to be trained to deal with heart attacks
Women economic participation in Kingdom moving slowly: Report
Saudi businessman Khashoggi, ‘Onassis of the Arab world,’ dies
Taraweeh prayer from Makkah
Saudi foreign minister: Qatar must end support for Hamas, Muslim Brotherhood
Saudis in Qatar try to readjust following severing of ties
Latest News
Makkah residents to be trained to deal with heart attacks
Women economic participation in Kingdom moving slowly: Report
Aviation industry sees higher profits in 2017
6 views
Gold surges to 7-week high on weaker dollar, political risks
4 views
The pros and cons of privatizing US air traffic control
4 views
Nissan study shows big match anticipation more exciting than match itself
3 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR