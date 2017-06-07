Decadent ‘Royal Burger’ sells for SR5000 at Jeddah hotel.

JEDDAH: We have all heard the expression “a heart of gold,” used to describe a kind person held in high regard. But can adding a crinkled piece of real gold on top of a juicy burger launch it to new culinary heights and force food lovers to hold the once-humble patty in high regard too?



This week, a tweet by a well-known Saudi journalist went viral due to its delicious subject — a SR5000 burger served at The Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah.





سعر برجر بفندق الريتز في جده ب 5000 ريال!

سؤالان: أين وزارة التجارة عن مثل هذا السعر؟من يقدر يأكل هذا البرجر أصلا؟ pic.twitter.com/riULdfcU2o — عبدالمحسن التميمي (@Mohsenaltamimi) June 4, 2017

The five star hotel located in the Al Hamra District is known for its hospitality around the world but now it is making waves in Saudi Arabia for one of its more costly menu items.Adorned with gold leaf, one staff member told Arab News that there is indeed demand for this high-priced dish.“It is called the Royal Burger due to its high price,” the staff member, who asked not to be named, said.The burger is made with high-end ingredients such as Kobe beef, black truffle, foie gras, gruyere cheese, wild mushrooms, caviar and flaked gold leaf.The world of fine dining is no stranger to the use of edible gold leaf, but it is usually reserved for desserts and sweet treats.Since ancient times, far Eastern cultures and civilizations have used edible gold in their dishes, saving the luxury metal for the most special of occasions.If the gold leaf is what really makes this burger expensive, then it is readily available online — from specialty gold distributors, auction sites and even Amazon.com — if you wish to whip up a decadent dish at home.Despite the staff member’s statement that the burger had garnered fans at the hotel, there have been some quizzical reactions on Twitter.“I wonder how this person will feel in a few hours after the SR5000 is digested,” one user tweeted.Another said: “People, please stop these stupid comments, these royal foods are available all over the globe!““This is haram, go and help the poor, the world is witnessing famines,” one user commented.