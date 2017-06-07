France calls Qatar to address terror questions

  • Search form

Associated Press |
French Minister of State for Relations with Parliament and government spokesperson Christophe Castaner leaves a cabinet meeting on June 7, 2017 at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. (AFP)

PARIS: France has called France on Qatar to answer its Gulf neighbors’ questions in order to find a solution to the current diplomatic crisis. Government spokesman Christophe Castaner said Wednesday in a news conference following the weekly Cabinet meeting that “Qatar must ensure transparency.”
Castaner said France doesn’t intent to take sides. He said “it’s important for France to remain in partnership with all these countries,” especially with diplomatic, financial and economic interests at stake.
Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday. They accuse Qatar of funding terror groups and having a worryingly close relationship with Iran, a nation with which it shares its vast offshore natural gas field.
Qatar long has denied funding extremists, and its foreign minister has struck a defiant tone in interviews, even after worried residents emptied grocery stores in its capital of Doha. Qatar relies heavily on food imports, especially those coming over its only land border with Saudi Arabia. The Arab countries have blocked Qatari vessels from entering their airspace, as well as using their seaports as Saudi Arabia has closed off its land border.
Among others joining them are Yemen’s internationally backed government, which has lost the capital and large portions of the war-torn country. The Maldives and one of conflict-ridden Libya’s competing governments also have joined them in cutting ties to Doha.

