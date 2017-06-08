  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 26 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi Arabia, Japan to intensify efforts to realize joint Vision 2030 projects

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, Japan to intensify efforts to realize joint Vision 2030 projects

GHAZANFAR ALI KHAN |
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan have intensified efforts to boost cooperation and realize joint projects within the framework of the ambitious Vision 2030.
The two countries have identified broad areas of cooperation across nine themes to be promoted by 41 Japanese and Saudi ministries, agencies and organizations.
“A joint group chaired by five ministries currently serve as the platform for cooperation and exchange among subgroup representatives from the Kingdom and Japan,” said a report released by the Japanese Embassy here. The report lists government agencies of Japan and the Kingdom that are members of the subgroups.
The broad areas of cooperation between the two countries, according to the report, include energy, investment and finance, health care, entertainment, media, quality infrastructure, agriculture, food security, SMEs, capacity building, culture, sports and education.
With the visit of King Salman to Japan, the two countries agreed to a series of developmental projects that include 11 government-related projects. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and King Salman held a summit in March and came to an agreement on the government project Saudi-Japan Vision 2030.
The agreement allows both countries an equal strategic partnership with a provision for a designated zone in Saudi Arabia for Japanese companies.
Among the private projects, Toyota is considering producing cars and parts in Saudi Arabia. Three megabanks, including Mitsubishi Tokyo UFJ Bank, have decided to cooperate to promote investments in Saudi Arabia. Another Japanese company has agreed to cooperate in technological development of desalination plants. The SoftBank Group is working on an investment fund in collaboration with Saudi Arabia.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan have intensified efforts to boost cooperation and realize joint projects within the framework of the ambitious Vision 2030.
The two countries have identified broad areas of cooperation across nine themes to be promoted by 41 Japanese and Saudi ministries, agencies and organizations.
“A joint group chaired by five ministries currently serve as the platform for cooperation and exchange among subgroup representatives from the Kingdom and Japan,” said a report released by the Japanese Embassy here. The report lists government agencies of Japan and the Kingdom that are members of the subgroups.
The broad areas of cooperation between the two countries, according to the report, include energy, investment and finance, health care, entertainment, media, quality infrastructure, agriculture, food security, SMEs, capacity building, culture, sports and education.
With the visit of King Salman to Japan, the two countries agreed to a series of developmental projects that include 11 government-related projects. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and King Salman held a summit in March and came to an agreement on the government project Saudi-Japan Vision 2030.
The agreement allows both countries an equal strategic partnership with a provision for a designated zone in Saudi Arabia for Japanese companies.
Among the private projects, Toyota is considering producing cars and parts in Saudi Arabia. Three megabanks, including Mitsubishi Tokyo UFJ Bank, have decided to cooperate to promote investments in Saudi Arabia. Another Japanese company has agreed to cooperate in technological development of desalination plants. The SoftBank Group is working on an investment fund in collaboration with Saudi Arabia.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

King Salman, Bahrain King Hamad hold talks in Jeddah

JEDDAH: King Salman received King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa of Bahrain at Al-Salam Palace here on...

Shoura lauds Interior Ministry’s role in preserving security

RIYADH: The Shoura Council on Tuesday lauded efforts of the Interior Ministry to preserve the...

King Salman, Bahrain King Hamad hold talks in Jeddah
Shoura lauds Interior Ministry’s role in preserving security
Saudi Arabia, Japan to intensify efforts to realize joint Vision 2030 projects
Iran must rethink its own support for terror following attack, says analyst
Trump calls King Salman on Qatar crisis
Makkah residents to be trained to deal with heart attacks
Latest News
King Salman, Bahrain King Hamad hold talks in Jeddah
Shoura lauds Interior Ministry’s role in preserving security
Saudi Arabia, Japan to intensify efforts to realize joint Vision 2030 projects
Iran must rethink its own support for terror following attack, says analyst
20 views
Analysis
US ups its engagement in Qatar crisis; Trump calls Riyadh and Doha
303 views
Gulf firms struggle to keep Qatar business ties despite crisis
29 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR