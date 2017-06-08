Shoura lauds Interior Ministry’s role in preserving security

RIYADH: The Shoura Council on Tuesday lauded efforts of the Interior Ministry to preserve the security of citizens and residents, combat terrorism and prevent attacks.

The council’s remarks came after members in the 42nd ordinary session listened to a report presented by the Committee of Security Affairs of the Ministry of Interior.

Council members also stressed the role of the ministry in helping remove illegal foreign workers who threaten the country’s economy, the fabric of society and security.

In an unrelated development, the Shoura Council asked the National Anti-Corruption Commission (Nazaha) to study corruption in private industry and its impact on the public sector.

The Shoura’s decision came after the members listened to a report presented by the Committee of Human Rights and Regulatory Bodies of Nazaha.

The Council called on Nazaha to join with the Ministry of Labor and Social Development to establish multi-purpose non-governmental societies and institutions to combat corruption and protect integrity.

The council also urged Nazaha to create strategic partnership programs with the ministries of education, Islamic affairs and culture to promote values of integrity, honesty and transparency by including them in curricula, mosque sermons and lessons and media programs.

The council also called on Nazaha to take necessary measures to raise the Kingdom’s position at the Berlin-based Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index in line with the Kingdom’s position in combating corruption.

In another development, the council asked the Ministry of Commerce and Investment to coordinate with chambers of commerce to promote administrative capacities and economic efficiency of companies in terms of plans, organization, administration and information.

