King Salman, Bahrain King Hamad hold talks in Jeddah

JEDDAH: King Salman received King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa of Bahrain at Al-Salam Palace here on Wednesday.

“Bahrain has chosen, all along its history, solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to conserve religion, Arab identity, coexistence and tolerance, and preserve its entity and good neighborliness,” the Bahraini King said.

King Hamad expressed delight at meeting King Salman to discuss regional developments and to express thanks and appreciation for supporting the security and stability of Bahrain in confronting Qatari and Iranian interference.

“The Qatari leadership’s interference, which targeted other Arab and Islamic countries, left us with no option but to take measures,” the Bahraini King said in a statement.

Bahrain had joined Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and other countries in severing diplomatic ties with Qatar.

He urged the Qatari leadership “to reconsider its policies and honor its commitments to avert chaos and end subversive practices that threaten the security and safety of our countries and jeopardize the unity of our societies.” King Hamad said that relations would then be reinstated “for the good of our dear brethren in Qatar and for us all.”

During the meeting, they exchanged congratulations on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan. Then, the attendees broke the fast of Ramadan at a banquet of iftar held by King Salman.



The audience was attended by Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al Faisal, Prince Khaled bin Fahd, Prince Mansour bin Miteb, minister of state and member of the Cabinet; Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, minister of the National Guard; Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior; a number of princes and the accompanying delegation the Bahraini King.