  Myanmar's military finds crashed plane, bodies: army statement

Myanmar’s military finds crashed plane, bodies: army statement

Reuters
This file photo taken on August 5, 2015 shows a Myanmar Air Force Shaanxi Y-8 transport aircraft being unloaded at Sittwe airport in Rakhine state, similar to the aircraft carrying over 100 people that went missing between the southern city of Myeik and Yangon on June 7, 2017. (AFP)

YANGON: Bodies and debris were found in the water on Thursday after a Myanmar military plane vanished over the Andaman Sea with 122 soldiers, family members and crew on board, the military said in a statement on its official Facebook page. Three bodies, including two adults and a child, were found by a navy ship 35 km (22 miles) from the southern costal town of Launglon, the military said.
A plane wheel that was believed to be from the Chinese-made Y-8-200F transport plane was also found, the statement said.

