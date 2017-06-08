  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 41 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Polls open in Britain's general election

World

Polls open in Britain's general election

AFP |
As polling stations across Britain open on Thursday, opinion polls show the outcome of the general election could be a lot tighter than had been predicted when Prime Minister Theresa May announced the vote six weeks ago. (AFP)

LONDON: Polls opened in Britain on Thursday in an election Prime Minister Theresa May had expected to win easily but one that has proved increasingly hard to predict after a campaign shadowed by terrorism.
Polling stations across the country opened at 7.00am (0600 GMT) and will close at 10.00pm, with voters set to chose between May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who has seen his huge polling deficit close dramatically in recent weeks.

Related Articles

LONDON: Polls opened in Britain on Thursday in an election Prime Minister Theresa May had expected to win easily but one that has proved increasingly hard to predict after a campaign shadowed by terrorism.
Polling stations across the country opened at 7.00am (0600 GMT) and will close at 10.00pm, with voters set to chose between May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who has seen his huge polling deficit close dramatically in recent weeks.

Tags: London general ellection Theresa may Prime Minister campaign terrorism 2017

Comments

MORE FROM World

Indian soldier, three rebels die in Kashmir shoot-out

INDIA: An Indian soldier and three suspected rebels died in a shoot-out along the de facto...

UK arrests three as footage of London Bridge attack appears online

LONDON: British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge on Saturday said they...

Indian soldier, three rebels die in Kashmir shoot-out
UK arrests three as footage of London Bridge attack appears online
Blast hits US embassy in Kiev, no casualties: police
Polls open in Britain's general election
Trump speaks with Abu Dhabi crown prince, stresses Gulf Arab unity -White House
India firecracker factory blast toll hits 25
Latest News
Bahrain foreign minister: Qatar must distance itself from Iran
80 views
Actor mistaken for terrorist after rehearsing on French train
25 views
After 77 years, Batman proposes to Catwoman in latest comic
37 views
Dubai Civil Defense to the rescue! Firemen help man with adorable proposal
346 views
UAE postal group suspends services to Qatar - agency
132 views
Abu Dhabi Petroleum Ports Authority tightens Qatari shipping restrictions
911 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR