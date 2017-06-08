After 77 years, Batman proposes to Catwoman in latest comic

DUBAI: The crime-ridden streets of Gotham City could soon ring with wedding bells after Batman proposed to his long-time adversary, and sometimes partner, Catwoman in the latest edition of the comic.

Batman #24 hit shelves this week and fans were introduced to a softer side of caped crusader Bruce Wayne as he got down on one knee and popped the question to Selina Kyle.

However, in the ultimate romantic cliffhanger, her answer is yet to be revealed.

The pair have been on-again off-again partners since 1940, when she was introduced to the DC Comics universe.

The current writer of the Batman comics, Tom King, told USA Today that it is high time to explore Batman’s emotions.



Batman proposes Catwoman to be his wife pic.twitter.com/7iVQHDDuks — in case u missed it (@dendiriandi) June 7, 2017

“Giving Batman more pain doesn’t reveal anything about his character because he’s taken as much pain as he can.“But giving him love and joy — that combines with the tragedy of his past into something new and never done before.“I want people to go home and be like, ‘Should she marry him? Should she say yes?’“There’s a whole conversation that could come out of this.”“Was this a moment of vulnerability or a moment of arrogance? That’s almost the cliff hanger.”On the silver screen, Catwoman has been played by the likes of Lee Meriweather, Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway.She is set to return in a new movie called “Gotham Sirens.”