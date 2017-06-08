Watch: Heroic police gun down London attackers

JEDDAH: Dramatic footage surfaced online Wednesday showing police officers in London heroically clashing with the perpetrators of Saturday’s terror attack in the city.

Armed police officers shot dead the three knife-wielding attackers after they went on a stabbing spree in the Borough Market area.

The video shows the moment a helpless man was set upon by the terrorists, seconds before an armed response vehicle (ARV) arrived at the scene and officers came to his rescue.

The officers were almost stabbed by the perpetrators but brought the incident to an end by shooting down the attackers.

The shocking video emerged on social media just a few days after Saturday’s deadly attack in London, which left eight dead and 48 injured.

The attackers have been identified as Pakistani-born Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, Rachid Redoune, 30, who claimed to be Moroccan-Libyan and Moroccan-born Youssef Zaghba, 22.