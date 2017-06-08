  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 46 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Tehran attackers were Iranians, committed terror attacks in Raqqa, Mosul — IRNA

Middle-East

Tehran attackers were Iranians, committed terror attacks in Raqqa, Mosul — IRNA

Reuters |
Police patrol outside Iran's parliament building after an assault by several attackers that was claimed by Daesh, in Tehran, Iran. (AP)

ANKARA: Iran’s intelligence ministry said on Thursday five of the detained suspects linked to the attacks in Tehran participated in Islamic State terrorist activity in Syria’s Raqqa and Iraq’s Mosul, state TV reported.
“They five arrested terrorists were Iranians. They earlier left Iran and conducted terrorist activity in Raqqa and Mosul,” TV quoted a statement published by the ministry.
“Last year, they returned to Iran ... to carry out terrorist attacks in the holy places of Iran.”
Daesh claimed responsibility for suicide bombings and gun attacks in Tehran on Wednesday, that killed 17 people.

ANKARA: Iran’s intelligence ministry said on Thursday five of the detained suspects linked to the attacks in Tehran participated in Islamic State terrorist activity in Syria’s Raqqa and Iraq’s Mosul, state TV reported.
“They five arrested terrorists were Iranians. They earlier left Iran and conducted terrorist activity in Raqqa and Mosul,” TV quoted a statement published by the ministry.
“Last year, they returned to Iran ... to carry out terrorist attacks in the holy places of Iran.”
Daesh claimed responsibility for suicide bombings and gun attacks in Tehran on Wednesday, that killed 17 people.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Egypt calls for UN inquiry into accusation of Qatar ransom payment

UNITED NATIONS: Egypt on Thursday called for the United Nations Security Council to launch an...

Bahrain says it too will jail Qatar sympathizers

Dubai: Bahrain Thursday followed the United Arab Emirates in announcing that expressing sympathy...

Egypt calls for UN inquiry into accusation of Qatar ransom payment
Bahrain says it too will jail Qatar sympathizers
Chad recalls envoy from Qatar amid Gulf dispute
Shell diverts US LNG cargo to Dubai after Qatar diplomatic row
UN reports fresh Daesh killings in Mosul
Yemen cholera cases pass the 100,000 mark — WHO
Latest News
UPS suspends transit of goods to and from Qatar in four Arab nations
8 views
Egypt calls for UN inquiry into accusation of Qatar ransom payment
42 views
Boeing studies pilotless planes as it ponders next jetliner
24 views
Serme, El-Shorbagy book spots in semis in Dubai World Series Finals
7 views
Toshi leads top three seeds, Velocity shines in OFBC Friday League
19 views
Sabathia wins 5th straight start as Yankees beat Red Sox
6 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR