Tehran attackers were Iranians, committed terror attacks in Raqqa, Mosul — IRNA

ANKARA: Iran’s intelligence ministry said on Thursday five of the detained suspects linked to the attacks in Tehran participated in Islamic State terrorist activity in Syria’s Raqqa and Iraq’s Mosul, state TV reported.

“They five arrested terrorists were Iranians. They earlier left Iran and conducted terrorist activity in Raqqa and Mosul,” TV quoted a statement published by the ministry.

“Last year, they returned to Iran ... to carry out terrorist attacks in the holy places of Iran.”

Daesh claimed responsibility for suicide bombings and gun attacks in Tehran on Wednesday, that killed 17 people.