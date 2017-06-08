  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 16 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Media
  • ‘I don’t have bad days as I’m not a woman,’ Putin says in new documentary

Media

‘I don’t have bad days as I’m not a woman,’ Putin says in new documentary

Arab News |
Vladimir Putin does not have bad days because he is ‘not a woman,’ he has claimed. (File photo: Reuters)

DUBAI: Vladimir Putin does not have bad days because he is “not a woman,” he has claimed in a soon to be released documentary by film-maker Oliver Stone.
Stone was granted rare access to the Russian president over the period of two years, ending in February 2017, and cut the footage into four hour-long episodes which will begin next week on US cable channel Showtime.
According to Bloomberg, which has seen an advance version of the documentary, Stone asks Putin if he ever has bad days, to which the leader replies: “I am not a woman, so I don’t have bad days. I am not trying to insult anyone. That’s just the nature of things. There are certain natural cycles,”
Putin also shared his thoughts on homosexual men, saying “I prefer not to go to the shower with him. Why provoke him? But you know, I’m a judo master.”
In the documentary, the president also drives Stone around Moscow and describes his daily weightlifting regime.
Putin also shares his thoughts on life and philosophy, saying: “They say those who are destined to be hanged are not going to drown,” said Putin, when asked by Stone if he worried about assassination attempts.

Related Articles

DUBAI: Vladimir Putin does not have bad days because he is “not a woman,” he has claimed in a soon to be released documentary by film-maker Oliver Stone.
Stone was granted rare access to the Russian president over the period of two years, ending in February 2017, and cut the footage into four hour-long episodes which will begin next week on US cable channel Showtime.
According to Bloomberg, which has seen an advance version of the documentary, Stone asks Putin if he ever has bad days, to which the leader replies: “I am not a woman, so I don’t have bad days. I am not trying to insult anyone. That’s just the nature of things. There are certain natural cycles,”
Putin also shared his thoughts on homosexual men, saying “I prefer not to go to the shower with him. Why provoke him? But you know, I’m a judo master.”
In the documentary, the president also drives Stone around Moscow and describes his daily weightlifting regime.
Putin also shares his thoughts on life and philosophy, saying: “They say those who are destined to be hanged are not going to drown,” said Putin, when asked by Stone if he worried about assassination attempts.

Tags: Vladimir Putin Russia Oliver Stone

Comments

MORE FROM Media

‘I don’t have bad days as I’m not a woman,’ Putin says in new documentary

DUBAI: Vladimir Putin does not have bad days because he is “not a woman,” he has claimed in a...

UAE threatens Qatar sympathizers with jail

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates warned on Wednesday that anyone showing sympathy with Qatar...

‘I don’t have bad days as I’m not a woman,’ Putin says in new documentary
UAE threatens Qatar sympathizers with jail
Associated Press turns heads for fact-checking Trump
London attacker featured in TV documentary ‘The Jihadis Next Door’
Did Qatari media side with Daesh by attacking MBC’s ‘Black Crows’?
Saudi info minister announces media center at border with Yemen
Latest News
UPS suspends transit of goods to and from Qatar in four Arab nations
38 views
Egypt calls for UN inquiry into accusation of Qatar ransom payment
198 views
Boeing studies pilotless planes as it ponders next jetliner
28 views
Serme, El-Shorbagy book spots in semis in Dubai World Series Finals
9 views
Toshi leads top three seeds, Velocity shines in OFBC Friday League
20 views
Sabathia wins 5th straight start as Yankees beat Red Sox
7 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR