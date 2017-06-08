‘I don’t have bad days as I’m not a woman,’ Putin says in new documentary

DUBAI: Vladimir Putin does not have bad days because he is “not a woman,” he has claimed in a soon to be released documentary by film-maker Oliver Stone.

Stone was granted rare access to the Russian president over the period of two years, ending in February 2017, and cut the footage into four hour-long episodes which will begin next week on US cable channel Showtime.

According to Bloomberg, which has seen an advance version of the documentary, Stone asks Putin if he ever has bad days, to which the leader replies: “I am not a woman, so I don’t have bad days. I am not trying to insult anyone. That’s just the nature of things. There are certain natural cycles,”

Putin also shared his thoughts on homosexual men, saying “I prefer not to go to the shower with him. Why provoke him? But you know, I’m a judo master.”

In the documentary, the president also drives Stone around Moscow and describes his daily weightlifting regime.

Putin also shares his thoughts on life and philosophy, saying: “They say those who are destined to be hanged are not going to drown,” said Putin, when asked by Stone if he worried about assassination attempts.