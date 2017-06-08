  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 min 6 sec ago

You are here

Food & Health

Something fishy: Indians swallow live fish for asthma

AFP |
An Indian member of the Bathini Goud family administers 'fish medicine' to a patient at the exhibition grounds in Hyderabad on June 8, 2017. More than 5,000 Indians have lined up in the country's south, pinching their noses and sticking their tongues out to swallow live fish in an unusual traditional treatment for asthma. Every year in June asthma patients gather in the southern city of Hyderabad to gulp down the fish stuffed with a yellow herbal paste, hoping it will help them breathe more easily. (AFP)
An Indian member of the Bathini Goud family (L) administers 'fish medicine' to a Lambadi Tribal woman patient at the exhibition grounds in Hyderabad on June 8, 2017. More than 5,000 Indians have lined up in the country's south, pinching their noses and sticking their tongues out to swallow live fish in an unusual traditional treatment for asthma. Every year in June asthma patients gather in the southern city of Hyderabad to gulp down the fish stuffed with a yellow herbal paste, hoping it will help them breathe more easily. (AFP)
An Indian member of the Bathini Goud family holds a live murrel fish and medicine before administering 'fish medicine' to a patient at the exhibition grounds in Hyderabad on June 8, 2017. More than 5,000 Indians have lined up in the country's south, pinching their noses and sticking their tongues out to swallow live fish in an unusual traditional treatment for asthma. Every year in June asthma patients gather in the southern city of Hyderabad to gulp down the fish stuffed with a yellow herbal paste, hoping it will help them breathe more easily. (AFP)
An Indian volunteer holds live fish to distribute to patients prior to receive the 'fish medicine' from members of the Bathini Goud family at the exhibition grounds in Hyderabad on June 8, 2017. More than 5,000 Indians have lined up in the country's south, pinching their noses and sticking their tongues out to swallow live fish in an unusual traditional treatment for asthma. Every year in June asthma patients gather in the southern city of Hyderabad to gulp down the fish stuffed with a yellow herbal paste, hoping it will help them breathe more easily. (AFP)
4 photos

INDIA: More than 5,000 Indians have lined up in the country’s south, pinching their noses and sticking their tongues out to swallow live fish in an unusual traditional treatment for asthma.
Every year in June asthma patients gather in the southern city of Hyderabad to gulp down the fish stuffed with a yellow herbal paste, hoping it will help them breathe more easily.
The wriggling five-centimeter (two-inch) murrel fish are slipped into the throats of patients in a bizarre treatment that leaves them gagging.
The Bathini Goud family, which administers the treatment, says the fish clear the throat on their way down and permanently cure asthma along with other respiratory problems.
But the family has declined to reveal the secret formula which they say they got from a Hindu saint in 1845.
Parents are often forced to pry open the mouths of reluctant children who cry at the site of squirming fish, while others pinch their noses, tip their heads back and close their eyes.
Thousands of people travel from across India for the free medicine during a two-day period, the specific dates of which are determined by the onset of the monsoon every June.
Rights groups and doctors have complained that the medicine is “unscientific,” a violation of human rights and unhygienic, claims rejected by the family.
The Indian government arranges special trains for the “fish medicine” festival every year and extra police are on duty to control crowds.
After digesting the treatment, patients are told to go on a strict diet for 45 days.

Related Articles

INDIA: More than 5,000 Indians have lined up in the country’s south, pinching their noses and sticking their tongues out to swallow live fish in an unusual traditional treatment for asthma.
Every year in June asthma patients gather in the southern city of Hyderabad to gulp down the fish stuffed with a yellow herbal paste, hoping it will help them breathe more easily.
The wriggling five-centimeter (two-inch) murrel fish are slipped into the throats of patients in a bizarre treatment that leaves them gagging.
The Bathini Goud family, which administers the treatment, says the fish clear the throat on their way down and permanently cure asthma along with other respiratory problems.
But the family has declined to reveal the secret formula which they say they got from a Hindu saint in 1845.
Parents are often forced to pry open the mouths of reluctant children who cry at the site of squirming fish, while others pinch their noses, tip their heads back and close their eyes.
Thousands of people travel from across India for the free medicine during a two-day period, the specific dates of which are determined by the onset of the monsoon every June.
Rights groups and doctors have complained that the medicine is “unscientific,” a violation of human rights and unhygienic, claims rejected by the family.
The Indian government arranges special trains for the “fish medicine” festival every year and extra police are on duty to control crowds.
After digesting the treatment, patients are told to go on a strict diet for 45 days.

Tags: India fish asthma Health

Comments

MORE FROM Food & Health

Something fishy: Indians swallow live fish for asthma

INDIA: More than 5,000 Indians have lined up in the country’s south, pinching their noses and...

Decadent ‘Royal Burger’ sells for SR5000 at Jeddah hotel

JEDDAH: We have all heard the expression “a heart of gold,” used to describe a kind person held...

Something fishy: Indians swallow live fish for asthma
Decadent ‘Royal Burger’ sells for SR5000 at Jeddah hotel
Tobacco kills 7 million a year, wreaks environmental havoc: WHO
Smokers say Saudi price hike unlikely to make them kick habit
Options for every day of the week: The Primavera Restaurant
Make room for Maison de Zaid’s banana caramel French toast
Latest News
UPS suspends transit of goods to and from Qatar in four Arab nations
8 views
Egypt calls for UN inquiry into accusation of Qatar ransom payment
42 views
Boeing studies pilotless planes as it ponders next jetliner
24 views
Serme, El-Shorbagy book spots in semis in Dubai World Series Finals
7 views
Toshi leads top three seeds, Velocity shines in OFBC Friday League
19 views
Sabathia wins 5th straight start as Yankees beat Red Sox
6 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR