  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 25 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Shell diverts US LNG cargo to Dubai after Qatar diplomatic row

Middle-East

Shell diverts US LNG cargo to Dubai after Qatar diplomatic row

Reuters |
A man looks as the world's biggest Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) tanker DUHAIL. (REUTERS)

LONDON: Royal Dutch Shell has sent a replacement cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States to Dubai, shipping data shows, after a diplomatic row disrupted typical trade routes from Qatar.
Shell has a deal to supply the Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP) with LNG which it typically sources from Qatar because of its proximity.
But bans on Qatari vessels entering ports in the United Arab Emirates, imposed after top Arab powers severed diplomatic and transport links with Qatar on Monday, meant it had to source the LNG from elsewhere.
The Maran Gas Amphipolis tanker, carrying around 163,500 cubic meters of LNG produced in the United States, was initially headed toward Kuwait’s port of Mina Al-Ahmadi but made a U-turn on Wednesday to head for Dubai’s port of Jebel Ali.
The tanker is currently unloading at DUSUP’s floating import terminal at Jebel Ali, data showed.

Related Articles

LONDON: Royal Dutch Shell has sent a replacement cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States to Dubai, shipping data shows, after a diplomatic row disrupted typical trade routes from Qatar.
Shell has a deal to supply the Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP) with LNG which it typically sources from Qatar because of its proximity.
But bans on Qatari vessels entering ports in the United Arab Emirates, imposed after top Arab powers severed diplomatic and transport links with Qatar on Monday, meant it had to source the LNG from elsewhere.
The Maran Gas Amphipolis tanker, carrying around 163,500 cubic meters of LNG produced in the United States, was initially headed toward Kuwait’s port of Mina Al-Ahmadi but made a U-turn on Wednesday to head for Dubai’s port of Jebel Ali.
The tanker is currently unloading at DUSUP’s floating import terminal at Jebel Ali, data showed.

Tags: Qatar in crisis LNG Shell liquefied natural gas

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Shell diverts US LNG cargo to Dubai after Qatar diplomatic row

LONDON: Royal Dutch Shell has sent a replacement cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the...

UN reports fresh Daesh killings in Mosul

GENEVA: The UN rights office said Thursday it has credible reports that the Daesh group has killed...

Shell diverts US LNG cargo to Dubai after Qatar diplomatic row
UN reports fresh Daesh killings in Mosul
Yemen cholera cases pass the 100,000 mark — WHO
Tehran attackers were Iranians, committed terror attacks in Raqqa, Mosul — IRNA
Bahrain foreign minister: Qatar must distance itself from Iran
UAE postal group suspends services to Qatar - agency
Latest News
Shell diverts US LNG cargo to Dubai after Qatar diplomatic row
1 views
UN reports fresh Daesh killings in Mosul
81 views
Watch: Heroic police gun down London attackers
356 views
Something fishy: Indians swallow live fish for asthma
255 views
‘I don’t have bad days as I’m not a woman,’ Putin says in new documentary
426 views
Yemen cholera cases pass the 100,000 mark — WHO
38 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR