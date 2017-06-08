  • Search form

  • Bauhaus outsprints field as De Gendt keeps Criterium lead

Bauhaus outsprints field as De Gendt keeps Criterium lead

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |
Germany's Phil Bauhaus, second left, sprints to win ahead of France's Arnaud Demare, center, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, at the end of the 175.5 km fifth stage of the 69th edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race on Thursday between La Tour-de-Salvagny and Macon. (AFP)
MACON, FRANCE: German youngster Phil Bauhaus won a bunch sprint ahead of stunned French duo Arnaud Demare and Bryan Coquard in the fifth stage of the Criterium du Dauphine at Macon on Thursday.
The flat stage precedes three days in the mountains where the form of Tour de France favorites Chris Froome, Alberto Contador and Richie Porte will be scrutinized on some iconic climbs.
Belgium’s Thomas De Gendt of Lotto retains the overall lead ahead of Porte and Alejandro Valverde with Froome and Contador both close behind.
The 22-year-old Bauhaus got his nose ahead after a long, nervous last 2km with the peloton bunched.
“I had a good shot at a stage win on Monday, I felt good and had two teammates leading me in,” he said.
Friday’s stage features a beyond category mountain which will also be on the Tour de France but the finish line, as with many on the Grande Boucle, comes after a treacherous descent to the bottom of the mountain.
Results and standings after the fifth stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, a 17.5km flat run to Macon on Thursday:

Stage 5
1. Phil Bauhaus (GER/SUN), 175.5km inn 4hrs 04min 32sec, 2. Arnaud Démare (FRA/FDJ) same time, 3. Bryan Coquard (FRA/DEN) s.t., 4. Adrien Petit (FRA/DEN) s.t., 5. Nacer Bouhanni (FRA/COF) s.t., 6. Alexander Kristoff (NOR/KAT) s.t., 7. Pascal Ackermann (GER/BOR) s.t., 8. Edvald Boasson Hagen (NOR/DDT) s.t., 9. Enrico Battaglin (ITA/LNL) s.t., 10. Oliver Naesen (BEL/ALM) s.t.

Overall
1. Thomas De Gendt (BEL/LOT) 17hrs 10min 25sec, 2. Richie Porte (AUS/BMC) at 27sec, 3. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/MOV) 51, 4. Stef Clement (NED/LNL) 55, 5. Alberto Contador (ESP/TRE) 1:02, 6. Chris Froome (GBR/SKY) 1:04, 7. Brent Bookwalter (USA/BMC) 1:12, 8. Jesus Herrada (ESP/MOV) 1:15, 9. Sam Oomen (NED/SUN) 1:17, 10. Diego Ulissi (ITA/EAU) 1:22
