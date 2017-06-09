  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 22 min 11 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

OIC urges member nations to commemorate Orphans’ Day

RODOLFO C. ESTIMO JR. |
File photo of Saudi officials visiting children at an orphanage. (SPA)
RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called on its member states and humanitarian organizations to commemorate Orphans’ Day on Saturday.
The OIC said orphans in disaster and crisis-struck zones continue to be in need of assistance, making an appeal to member states.
“We all know that the right of a child is one of the most sacred rights established by Islam and all other religions,” the Jeddah-based organization said in a statement.
The OIC said that natural disasters, wars and crises have left hundreds of thousands of orphaned children. In the Islamic world, the problem is particularly severe in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Afghanistan, the OIC noted.
It urged member states and other humanitarian organizations to raise awareness about orphans’ issues and needs.
The OIC’s appeal stems from its “desire to honor the orphans, to remind our societies in the Muslim world of the orphans’ hardships and to urge them (to) exert greater efforts in sponsoring them and offering them help.”
The 40th session of the OIC Foreign Ministers Council, held in the Republic of Guinea in 2013, issued a resolution that set the 15th of Ramadan each year as a day dedicated for orphans in the Islamic world.
RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called on its member states and humanitarian organizations to commemorate Orphans’ Day on Saturday.
The OIC said orphans in disaster and crisis-struck zones continue to be in need of assistance, making an appeal to member states.
“We all know that the right of a child is one of the most sacred rights established by Islam and all other religions,” the Jeddah-based organization said in a statement.
The OIC said that natural disasters, wars and crises have left hundreds of thousands of orphaned children. In the Islamic world, the problem is particularly severe in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Afghanistan, the OIC noted.
It urged member states and other humanitarian organizations to raise awareness about orphans’ issues and needs.
The OIC’s appeal stems from its “desire to honor the orphans, to remind our societies in the Muslim world of the orphans’ hardships and to urge them (to) exert greater efforts in sponsoring them and offering them help.”
The 40th session of the OIC Foreign Ministers Council, held in the Republic of Guinea in 2013, issued a resolution that set the 15th of Ramadan each year as a day dedicated for orphans in the Islamic world.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Bride-to-be Sarah from Jeddah must wait to unite with her Prince Charming in Qatar amid diplomatic row

JEDDAH: Like any other soon-to-wed couple, Sarah and Ibrahim were impatiently waiting for their...

For non-Muslim expats Ramadan is ‘lovely’ but still a big adjustment

JEDDAH: From colorful decorations to iftar gatherings and reduced work hours, Ramadan comes with a...

Bride-to-be Sarah from Jeddah must wait to unite with her Prince Charming in Qatar amid diplomatic row
For non-Muslim expats Ramadan is ‘lovely’ but still a big adjustment
Denmark to undertake initiatives to support Vision 2030
10 jailed after counterfeit detergent factory bust
Accounting platform for entrepreneurs launched in KSA
OIC urges member nations to commemorate Orphans’ Day
Latest News
Update
Comey fights back, accuses Trump administration of ‘lies’
380 views
Britain may need to ask for delay to Brexit process — JPMorgan
10 views
US arrests, charges naturalized Hezbollah ‘operatives’
25 views
Amid Qatar crisis, China tells Iran that Gulf stability is best
104 views
Death for nine Filipinos over 2013 Malaysia invasion
105 views
Sterling drops as Theresa May seen falling short of majority
63 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR