Last updated: 8 min 46 sec ago

Farage fears 2nd Brexit referendum if Labour wins

Associated Press |
A smiling Jeremy Corbyn (C), Labour party leader, waves after arriving at the count center in Islington, London, early Friday, hours after the polls closed in Britain's general election. (AFP / NIKLAS HALLE'N)
LONDON: Former UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage says the anti-EU party has a big role to play in politics if the Conservatives fail to get a strong majority ahead of Brexit talks.
Farage was instrumental in getting Britain to hold a referendum on European Union membership. He stepped down as UKIP leader after last year’s victory for the “leave” side.
UKIP’s vote has collapsed in the election, with former supporters going to both Labour and the Conservatives. The party looks unlikely to win any seats in the House of Commons.
Farage told ITV he fears the Labour Party could form a coalition government and hold a second referendum on EU membership. He says in that case “the role of UKIP maybe just beginning.”

First seat changes hand
More than three hours after polls closed in Britain’s election, the first seat has changed hands, with Labour winning a constituency from the Scottish National Party.
Labour, the main opposition party, took Rutherglen and Hamilton West from the pro-independence SNP.
Of the other 20-plus seats that have declared, all stayed with the parties that held them before the election.
An exit poll suggests Labour is on course for a stronger-than-expected result, and Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives could lose their majority in Parliament.
That result would be a shock, overturning a big Conservative lead at the start of the campaign.
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said that “whatever the final result, we have already changed the face of British politics.”
