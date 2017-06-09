  • Search form

Britain may need to ask for delay to Brexit process — JPMorgan

An exit poll predicting that the UK Independence Party (UKIP) led by Paul Nuttall will not win any seats in the British general election is projected onto BBC Broadcasting House, Portland Place, in London. (AFP)
LONDON: Britain may have to delay Brexit talks in the absence of a majority for Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party, JPMorgan said on Friday.
With no clear winner emerging from the parliamentary election, a wounded May signalled she would fight on, despite being on course to lose her majority in the House of Commons.
“Perhaps the most obvious conclusion is that the likelihood of the UK needing to request a delay in the Brexit process has risen substantially, given the chance that political developments in the UK disturb what is already a time-compressed process,” said Malcolm Barr, economist at JPMorgan, in a research note.
"Perhaps the most obvious conclusion is that the likelihood of the UK needing to request a delay in the Brexit process has risen substantially, given the chance that political developments in the UK disturb what is already a time-compressed process," said Malcolm Barr, economist at JPMorgan, in a research note.

