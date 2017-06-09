  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Qatar reacts to terrorism list released by Saudi Arabia, allies

Middle-East

Qatar reacts to terrorism list released by Saudi Arabia, allies

AFP |
Qatar has responded to a new terror list released by Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain. (File photo: Reuters)

DOHA: Qatar on Friday dismissed a terrorism blacklist published by Saudi Arabia and its allies which linked individuals and organizations in Doha to support for extremist groups.
The country was responding just hours after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain published a list of 59 people and entities linked to “terrorism.”
“The recent joint statement issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE regarding a ‘terror finance watch list’ once again reinforces baseless allegations that hold no foundation in fact,” read a statement from Qatar’s government.
The statement added that Qatar does not support terrorist groups.
Included on the list were Doha-based Muslim Brotherhood cleric Yusuf Qaradawi and Qatari-funded charities.

Related Articles

DOHA: Qatar on Friday dismissed a terrorism blacklist published by Saudi Arabia and its allies which linked individuals and organizations in Doha to support for extremist groups.
The country was responding just hours after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain published a list of 59 people and entities linked to “terrorism.”
“The recent joint statement issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE regarding a ‘terror finance watch list’ once again reinforces baseless allegations that hold no foundation in fact,” read a statement from Qatar’s government.
The statement added that Qatar does not support terrorist groups.
Included on the list were Doha-based Muslim Brotherhood cleric Yusuf Qaradawi and Qatari-funded charities.

Tags: Qatar Qatar in crisis Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Bahrain

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Qatar reacts to terrorism list released by Saudi Arabia, allies

DOHA: Qatar on Friday dismissed a terrorism blacklist published by Saudi Arabia and its allies...

Turkey says Iraqi Kurdish plan for independence vote a ‘terrible mistake’

ANKARA: Turkey on Friday called a plan by Iraqi Kurds to hold a referendum on independence a “...

Qatar reacts to terrorism list released by Saudi Arabia, allies
Turkey says Iraqi Kurdish plan for independence vote a ‘terrible mistake’
Turkey’s Erdogan approves troop deployment to Qatar
Amid Qatar crisis, China tells Iran that Gulf stability is best
Terror list: 59 individuals and 12 Qatari-affiliated entities as listed in the Saudi, UAE, Bahraini, Egyptian statement
Qatari individuals, entities listed as terror supporters in joint Saudi, Egyptian UAE and Bahraini statement
Latest News
phil.jpg
Philippine military asks Facebook to close jihadist accounts
1 views
Qatar reacts to terrorism list released by Saudi Arabia, allies
Hilarious photos emerge of UK PM with ‘Lord Buckethead,’ ‘Elmo’ in vote contest
25 views
Anti-Sharia rallies this weekend worry Muslim leaders
60 views
Maersk Line to begin Qatar feeder container shipments from Oman
57 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR