Qatar reacts to terrorism list released by Saudi Arabia, allies

DOHA: Qatar on Friday dismissed a terrorism blacklist published by Saudi Arabia and its allies which linked individuals and organizations in Doha to support for extremist groups.

The country was responding just hours after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain published a list of 59 people and entities linked to “terrorism.”

“The recent joint statement issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE regarding a ‘terror finance watch list’ once again reinforces baseless allegations that hold no foundation in fact,” read a statement from Qatar’s government.

The statement added that Qatar does not support terrorist groups.

Included on the list were Doha-based Muslim Brotherhood cleric Yusuf Qaradawi and Qatari-funded charities.