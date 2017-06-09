  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 29 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Theresa May says she will form new British government

World

Theresa May says she will form new British government

ARAB NEWS |
UK PM May to seek Queen's permission to form a government(AFP)

LONDON: Prime Minister Theresa May said Friday she would form a new British government with backing from Northern Irish unionists after losing her Conservative majority in a snap general election.

"I have just been to see Her Majesty the Queen and I will now form a government - a government that can provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country," she said after returning from Buckingham Palace to her Downing Street office in London.

May's Conservative Party lost its overall majority in Parliament in Thursday's election. Her best prospect for forming a new government appears to be an arrangement with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in Northern Ireland, which won 10 seats.

The DUP's leader Arlene Foster earlier told British media that contacts will be made over the weekend, but "I think it is too soon to talk about what we're going to do."

However, she believed it would be "difficult for (May) to survive."

May had called the early election in hopes of getting a bigger majority to strengthen her hand in discussions with the European Union over the country's exit from the bloc.

- With Reuters, AP and AFP

Related Articles

LONDON: Prime Minister Theresa May said Friday she would form a new British government with backing from Northern Irish unionists after losing her Conservative majority in a snap general election.

"I have just been to see Her Majesty the Queen and I will now form a government - a government that can provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country," she said after returning from Buckingham Palace to her Downing Street office in London.

May's Conservative Party lost its overall majority in Parliament in Thursday's election. Her best prospect for forming a new government appears to be an arrangement with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in Northern Ireland, which won 10 seats.

The DUP's leader Arlene Foster earlier told British media that contacts will be made over the weekend, but "I think it is too soon to talk about what we're going to do."

However, she believed it would be "difficult for (May) to survive."

May had called the early election in hopes of getting a bigger majority to strengthen her hand in discussions with the European Union over the country's exit from the bloc.

- With Reuters, AP and AFP
Tags: Theresa may Brexit UK Election 2017

Comments

MORE FROM World

Germany urges Iran to avoid any moves to exacerbate tensions in Gulf

BERLIN: A German government spokesman on Friday urged Iran to avoid any actions that could...

Knifeman holding hostages at job center in northeast England: police

LONDON: A man armed with a knife is holding employees hostage at a job center in Newcastle in...

Germany urges Iran to avoid any moves to exacerbate tensions in Gulf
Knifeman holding hostages at job center in northeast England: police
Theresa May says she will form new British government
Philippine military asks Facebook to close jihadist accounts
Anti-Sharia rallies this weekend worry Muslim leaders
UK vote a surprise but does not call Brexit into question: French PM
Latest News
Germany urges Iran to avoid any moves to exacerbate tensions in Gulf
96 views
Makki, Wahla, Danish dazzle in Saudi Cup
12 views
Afghans find truth in the dangerous business of comedy
22 views
Suicide bomber kills 11 in market south of Baghdad: officials
142 views
Daesh claims suicide attack killing at least 20 near Shi'ite holy city
92 views
Knifeman holding hostages at job center in northeast England: police
88 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR