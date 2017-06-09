Knifeman holding hostages at job center in northeast England: police

  • Search form

Two armed police officers patrol in the London Bridge area of London. (AP)
LONDON: A man armed with a knife is holding employees hostage at a job center in Newcastle in northeast England, police said Friday.
“Specialist negotiators are at the scene,” Northumbria Police said in a statement, adding that there were no reports of injuries.
Police said student accommodation nearby had been evacuated and a metro station closed as a precaution.
“Officers have attended and found a man armed with a knife had entered the premises and it is believed that several members of staff are being held there.
“It is believed the man responsible is known to the Job Center and this is being treated as an isolated incident at this stage,” police said.
