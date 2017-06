Iraqi security forces gather at the site of a bomb attack in the city of Kerbala, Iraq June 9, 2017. (REUTERS)

IRAQ: A suicide bomber detonated his explosive belt in a market east of the Shi'ite holy city of Kerbala on Friday, killing at least 20 and wounding 25, Iraqi security sources said.

Daesh claimed the attack in the town of Musayab, in a statement on its Amaq news agency.

