Makki, Wahla, Danish dazzle in Saudi Cup

JEDDAH: Scintillating centuries from the blades of Makki, Amir Wahla and Danish were the highlights of the 8th week matches of the Jotun Paints Saudi Cup organized by the Jeddah Cricket Association.

Pak Makkah mainstay Makki notched up a superb 157, which helped his team to beat Kashmir Stags by three wickets. Danish’s unbeaten 107 for Kashmir Stars was not good enough to save his team from defeat.

Amir Wahla’s consistency prevailed with a quick fire 103 off 42 balls, which enabled Naseem Al-Zahra ease past Al-Burj by 58 runs.

Jamoom Tigers skittled out Awan CC for a paltry 47 runs after amassing 232 for six with contributions from Adnan 75 and Ali Malik 71 to win by 185 runs. In another match, Jamoom Fighters fought bravely to beat Eirad Travels by 48 runs. Thanks to Zafar’s polished knock of 84 runs, off 40 balls.

Half centuries from consistent Nazeer (50) and Qureshi (50 runs and 2 for 20) enabled unbeaten ARM United routed Makkah Kings by seven wickets.

UT Lines devoured Pak Shaheen with a four-wicket win. Waleed picked up four for 30. Makkah Eagles’ Makki (3 for 22), Shahzad (2 for 13) and Hasnain (2 for 35) bowled well in tandem to skittle out Saudi Oil for 143 and win by seven wickets.



Brief scores:



Kashmir Stags 257 for 4: (Danish 107 not out, Majid 60, Adil 28; Hassan 2-51) lost to Pak Makkah 259 for 7: (Makki 157, Waleed 43; Majid 3-45) by 3 wkts.

Naseem Al-Zahra 287 for 9: (Amir Wahla 103, Nadeem 53, Usman 54; Tahir 3-54, Umair 2-41, Khalid 2-28, Zubair 2-48) beat Al-Burj 229 for 9: (Umair 53, Kamran 44; Faisal 2-32, Khalid 2-36) by 58 runs.

Jamoom Tigers 232 for 6: (Adnan 75, Ali Malik 71; Amjad 2-49) beat Awan CC 47: (Danish 15; Ali 2-2) by 185 runs.

Jamoom Fighters 196: (Zafar 84, Qasid 35, Usman 34, Aslam Rana 23; Raza 5-17) beat Eirad Travels 148: (Tariq 82, Kausar 35; Afzal 2-26, Amir 2-20) by 48 runs.

Pak Shaheen 160: (Usman 47, Rawdad Khan 38, Zahid 28; Waleed 4-30, Shad Khan 2-29) lost to UT Lines 161 for 6: (Zahid 35, Bilal 25, Atta 21; Furqan 2-32) by 4 wkts.

Makkah Kings 140: (Abdul Rahim 27, Irfan 47; Ahmad Qureshi 2-20, Sami Khan 2-22, Arsalan 2-9) lost to ARM United 141 for 2: (Nazeer 50, Ahmad Qureshi 50) by 7 wkts.

Saudi Oil 143: (Ayaz 32, Khalid 23, Ejaz 25; Makki 3-22, Shahzad 2-13, Hasnain 2-35) lost to Makkah Eagles 144 for 3: (Saad 58, Malik 27, Irfan 20) by 7 wkts.

