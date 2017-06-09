  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 38 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Germany urges Iran to avoid any moves to exacerbate tensions in Gulf

World

Germany urges Iran to avoid any moves to exacerbate tensions in Gulf

Reuters |
The Reichstag building of German government in Berlin. (AFP)

BERLIN: A German government spokesman on Friday urged Iran to avoid any actions that could further exacerbate tensions in the Gulf after key Arab states cut off ties with Qatar, and underscored Germany’s opposition to any state funding of militant groups.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said Gulf states believed that Iran was playing a role behind the scenes in the conflict, but Tehran should not do anything to increase tensions.
“At any rate, it is important that nothing is done on the other side of the Gulf ... to pour oil on the fire. That is really the last thing that this region can use,” Schaefer told a regular government news conference.
Schaefer said Germany would do all it could to promote a resumption of dialogue to resolve the crisis, but had no intention of becoming a key mediator despite meetings in recent days between German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
“We must all be in agreement, in words and actions, that in fact, support and financing for terrorism cannot be a tool of any government’s policy,” he said.

Related Articles

BERLIN: A German government spokesman on Friday urged Iran to avoid any actions that could further exacerbate tensions in the Gulf after key Arab states cut off ties with Qatar, and underscored Germany’s opposition to any state funding of militant groups.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said Gulf states believed that Iran was playing a role behind the scenes in the conflict, but Tehran should not do anything to increase tensions.
“At any rate, it is important that nothing is done on the other side of the Gulf ... to pour oil on the fire. That is really the last thing that this region can use,” Schaefer told a regular government news conference.
Schaefer said Germany would do all it could to promote a resumption of dialogue to resolve the crisis, but had no intention of becoming a key mediator despite meetings in recent days between German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
“We must all be in agreement, in words and actions, that in fact, support and financing for terrorism cannot be a tool of any government’s policy,” he said.

Tags: Qatar in crisis Germany Iran

Comments

MORE FROM World

Germany urges Iran to avoid any moves to exacerbate tensions in Gulf

BERLIN: A German government spokesman on Friday urged Iran to avoid any actions that could...

Knifeman holding hostages at job center in northeast England: police

LONDON: A man armed with a knife is holding employees hostage at a job center in Newcastle in...

Germany urges Iran to avoid any moves to exacerbate tensions in Gulf
Knifeman holding hostages at job center in northeast England: police
UK PM May to seek Queen’s permission to form a government -spokesman
Philippine military asks Facebook to close jihadist accounts
Anti-Sharia rallies this weekend worry Muslim leaders
UK vote a surprise but does not call Brexit into question: French PM
Latest News
Germany urges Iran to avoid any moves to exacerbate tensions in Gulf
1 views
Makki, Wahla, Danish dazzle in Saudi Cup
7 views
Afghans find truth in the dangerous business of comedy
8 views
Suicide bomber kills 11 in market south of Baghdad: officials
123 views
Daesh claims suicide attack killing at least 20 near Shi'ite holy city
75 views
Knifeman holding hostages at job center in northeast England: police
83 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR