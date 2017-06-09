  • Search form

Offbeat

Crawford celebrates son’s high school graduation

ARAB NEWS |
Presley Gerber and his mother Cindy Crawford hold a gift watch. (Instagram photo)
LOS ANGELES: Cindy Crawford’s son has graduated from high school, prompting a celebration for the 17-year-old model on his famous fam’s social media, E! Online reported.
Presley Gerber’s mother shared multiple photos of her son dressed in his cap and gown captioned, “So proud of you @PresleyGerber! Congrats on your graduation!”
The iconic supermodel and her husband gifted the accomplished graduate with an Omega watch.
Presley shared a heartwarming photo next to his mom and the present, which he captioned, “Big day, huge gift. Keeping @Omega in the family.”
Sources say Gerber is likely to join the modeling world, as he also walked at Dolce & Gabbana’s fashion show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week this year.
His 15-year-old sister Kaia Gerberis is already making waves in the industry. In an exclusive interview, she revealed their talented mom’s advice.
“My mom always just told me to stay true to myself and be myself, and I think people don’t remind girls that enough,” she shared. “I think people might try to change themselves a lot in this industry.
“She’s calling me throughout whenever I am working and asking me: ‘How’s it going? Did you eat? Did you get enough sleep?’” the girl said.
19-26 [D]
Presley Gerber’s mother shared multiple photos of her son dressed in his cap and gown captioned, “So proud of you @PresleyGerber! Congrats on your graduation!”
The iconic supermodel and her husband gifted the accomplished graduate with an Omega watch.
Presley shared a heartwarming photo next to his mom and the present, which he captioned, “Big day, huge gift. Keeping @Omega in the family.”
Sources say Gerber is likely to join the modeling world, as he also walked at Dolce & Gabbana’s fashion show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week this year.
His 15-year-old sister Kaia Gerberis is already making waves in the industry. In an exclusive interview, she revealed their talented mom’s advice.
“My mom always just told me to stay true to myself and be myself, and I think people don’t remind girls that enough,” she shared. “I think people might try to change themselves a lot in this industry.
“She’s calling me throughout whenever I am working and asking me: ‘How’s it going? Did you eat? Did you get enough sleep?’” the girl said.

