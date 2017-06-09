Ford EcoBoost technology boosts power, efficiency

Ford’s EcoBoost line of engines makes it possible to have a car that offers power when you want it, and efficiency when you need it.

Ford’s innovative EcoBoost range is capable of powering sporty rides like the Focus and Focus ST, city utility vehicles like Ford Escape and Edge, muscle cars like Ford Mustang, performance vehicles like the Ford F-150 Raptor, and even Le Mans-winning racing cars, like the new Ford GT.

The company has secured 275 US patents and has 200 more pending for Ford’s EcoBoost engine technology — more than any other manufacturer when it comes to gasoline turbocharged direct-injection technology.

EcoBoost engines use three key technologies controlled by Ford software that is designed to optimize the engine for any driving situation.

The first technology is direct injection. By injecting precise amounts of fuel directly into the cylinder at high pressure, EcoBoost engines deliver optimum performance without wasting a drop.

The second is a turbocharger, which gives the engine a boost of power when needed.

A single turbocharger uses otherwise wasted energy from the engine’s exhaust to rotate a turbine wheel, which in turn is mated to a compressor that pressurises air coming into the engine. That pressurised air creates “boost” and allows the engine to breathe in more air than a naturally-aspirated engine. The more air an engine breathes in, the more power it generates.

The third technology is variable cam shaft timing. It ensures the EcoBoost engine always has the right amount of air to avoid wasting fuel.

Compared to engines of the past, the EcoBoost is contained in a light and compact structure. This means you do not waste fuel carrying around more weight than you have to.

As an example, strong materials such as compacted graphite iron (CGI) are used where needed, and lightweight materials such as aluminum are employed when possible to reduce weight.

The combination of materials contributes to an overall strong, compact, and lightweight design.

EcoBoost technologies allow Ford to get a great deal of horsepower and torque from an engine that weighs less than traditional engines.

