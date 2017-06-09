SABB named ‘Best Trade Finance Bank’ by Global Finance magazine

SABB has been named by Global Finance magazine as the “Best Trade Finance Bank” in Saudi Arabia for 2017. This is the ninth consecutive year that SABB has picked up the award, widely acknowledging SABB as the pre-eminent trade finance bank in the Kingdom. This comes on the heels of SABB being recently adjudged the best trade finance bank for 2017 by Euromoney.

The recognition from Global Finance magazine is based on 2016 results and comes after an assessment of transaction volumes, scope of global coverage, customer service, competitor benchmarking and innovation of the leading trade finance providers in the Kingdom. This also takes into account feedback from key decision makers in multinational companies globally, alongside traditional input from industry analysts, corporate executives and technology experts.

In 2016, SABB continued its focus on client service, product innovation and the development of trade opportunities for clients. During the year, SABB successfully rolled out a number of key initiatives directed toward helping its clients grow their trade-related businesses.

The initiatives included an expansion of trade corridor initiatives with key trading partners of Saudi Arabia, continued education of Saudi customers on emerging trends and risks associated with international trade through SABB “Trade Academy” and “Trade Confidence Index” initiatives; various customer engagement and thought leadership events with participation from key industry experts; extension of its product suite and services; and continued expansion of its Receivable Finance proposition.

SABB provides global connectivity through its association with the HSBC Group and a range of sophisticated and customized conventional and Shariah-compliant trade finance solutions to meet growing trade, receivable finance and supply chain needs of its clients.

