Al-Jabr, King Saud University to distribute 300,000 iftar meals

Al-Jabr Automotive Company, dealer of KIA Motors in Saudi Arabia, in coordination with King Saud University’s Social Responsibility Club is distributing 300,000 iftar meals to the needy this Ramadan.

The charity program covers Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam and reaffirms Al-Jabr Automotive’s leading role in social responsibility activities.

Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Jabr, director general of sales, said: “The renewed cooperation between the company and the Social Responsibility Club of King Saud University to provide Ramadan meals is a recognition of the excellence of the university and its employees in the past years in implementing the program in a professional manner.”

He said 300,000 meals will be distributed Ramadan.

“It is a large number, however, by the grace of God as well as the efforts of our brothers in the Social Responsibility Club of King Saud University and due to our past experience, we are well prepared,” Al-Jabr added.

He said the program is carried out every year due to the positive results it has yielded in the past few years and that it is in line with other initiatives undertaken by the company for the benefit of the different sections of society.

