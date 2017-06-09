Cisco Saudi Arabia appoints Haytham Al-Ohali as managing director

Cisco, the worldwide leader in technology, has announced the appointment of Haytham Al-Ohali as managing director for Cisco Saudi Arabia. Al-Ohali succeeds Abdullah Alswaha, who has recently been appointed Saudi minister of communication and information technology.

Al-Ohali will lead Cisco’s business and operations in the Kingdom and drive the digitization agenda for organizations and businesses across industries, in line with objectives laid out in Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Plan. He will work closely with Cisco’s partner ecosystem to support private and public sector customers in their efforts to digitize and transform their operations to drive business outcomes.

The appointment reaffirms Cisco Saudi Arabia’s commitment to investing in local talent and inspiring future leaders, who are able to contribute to the development of the technology ecosystem and to the national economy.

“Saudi Arabia’s commitment to leveraging technology to drive positive economic and social impact makes this a dynamic and exciting market. We are witnessing what is undoubtedly a pivotal phase in the Kingdom’s economic and development trajectory, and I am proud of the role Cisco is playing as the nation’s digitization partner,” said Mike Weston, vice president of Cisco Middle East.

“Haytham is a natural leader with exceptional business acumen and a strong grasp of local market dynamics. I have no doubt that this appointment will strengthen our market position and our ability to play an even more prominent role in accelerating digital transformation for businesses and organizations in Saudi Arabia.”

A Cisco veteran of over 10 years, Al-Ohali has worked in multiple leadership capacities across the organization overseeing industries that include education, health care, national security and defense, in addition to a large number of public sector entities.

“Cisco’s global footprint, extensive portfolio and depth of expertise enables us to deliver the kind of support organizations need to realize the business potential of the biggest digital transition in history,” said Al-Ohali.

“I look forward to working with some of the most talented professionals in the industry, as we focus our efforts on harnessing the power of digitization toward shaping a prosperous, thriving future for the Kingdom. As a Saudi and a Cisco employee, I take great pride when I look at what we have achieved so far — but I also realize that this amazing journey has just begun,” he added.

