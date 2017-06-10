  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 46 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Gunmen attack mosque in Afghanistan, killing 3 people

World

Gunmen attack mosque in Afghanistan, killing 3 people

Associated Press |
In this photograph taken on June 8, 2017, an Afghan scholar reads the Qur'an in a mosque in Jalalabad. In contrast, in the eastern province of Paktia gunmen barged into a mosque and fired upon worshippers, killing at least three and wounding nine others. (AFP / NOORULLAH SHIRZADA)
KABUL: The Interior Ministry said at least three civilians have been shot and killed by gunmen inside a mosque in eastern Afghanistan.
In a statement released Saturday the ministry said that nine others were wounded in the attack Friday night in Gardez, the capital of Paktia province.
The ministry strongly condemned the attack and called it an act against Islam and humanity. It said the civilians were attacked while praying.
No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban and Haqqani network are active in Paktia and neighboring provinces and often target government officials as well as Afghan security forces in the region.
KABUL: The Interior Ministry said at least three civilians have been shot and killed by gunmen inside a mosque in eastern Afghanistan.
In a statement released Saturday the ministry said that nine others were wounded in the attack Friday night in Gardez, the capital of Paktia province.
The ministry strongly condemned the attack and called it an act against Islam and humanity. It said the civilians were attacked while praying.
No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban and Haqqani network are active in Paktia and neighboring provinces and often target government officials as well as Afghan security forces in the region.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Five killed in southern Somali city in fight over food aid

MOGADISHU: Five people were killed in crossfire between two groups of government soldiers on Friday...

Former Lesotho deputy PM calls for unity government

MASERU: Lesotho’s former deputy prime minister Mothetjoa Metsing has called for a national unity...

Five killed in southern Somali city in fight over food aid
Former Lesotho deputy PM calls for unity government
Gunmen attack mosque in Afghanistan, killing 3
Indian Army kills 6 Kashmir ‘intruders’
Trump says '100 percent' ready to testify under oath
Marches planned against Islamic law in US cities; scholars say protesters stoking fears
Latest News
Five killed in southern Somali city in fight over food aid
Syria army says it holds fifth of key desert territory
Former Lesotho deputy PM calls for unity government
Gunmen attack mosque in Afghanistan, killing 3
2 views
Indian Army kills 6 Kashmir ‘intruders’
8 views
Trump says '100 percent' ready to testify under oath
8 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR