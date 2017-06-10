  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 26 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Dutch arrest ‘radical’ filming outside stadium concert

World

Dutch arrest ‘radical’ filming outside stadium concert

Agence France Presse |
Philips Stadium in Eindhoven. (Courtesy: Wikipedia)
THE HAGUE: A Dutch man was arrested filming outside one of the country’s largest stadiums during a concert, police said Saturday, adding he was known to authorities as being possibly radicalized.
The 29-year-old was arrested late Friday outside the Philips Stadium in southern Eindhoven where popular Dutch pop singer Guus Meeuwis was performing.
It comes just a few weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people on May 22 at the end of a concert in Manchester by US singer Ariana Grande.
“Officers saw the man late Friday, behaving suspiciously at one of the stadium’s entrances,” Dutch police said in a statement.
“He was filming and had no reasonable explanation for what he was doing, and also had no ticket to the concert,” Eindhoven police added.
The man, from Amsterdam, was also “known to police due to possible radicalization... so it was decided to detain him.”
The Netherlands has been on high alert following a slew of attacks around Europe in recent months, including last month’s Manchester suicide bombing which went off as fans were leaving the arena after Grande’s concert.
There was a heavy police presence Friday at the Philips Stadium, home to the PSV football team with a capacity of 35,000, but police said there had been “no real threat.”
Eindhoven mayor John Jorritsma said the concert ended “peacefully” and paid tribute in a tweet to the police and the organizers.
THE HAGUE: A Dutch man was arrested filming outside one of the country’s largest stadiums during a concert, police said Saturday, adding he was known to authorities as being possibly radicalized.
The 29-year-old was arrested late Friday outside the Philips Stadium in southern Eindhoven where popular Dutch pop singer Guus Meeuwis was performing.
It comes just a few weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people on May 22 at the end of a concert in Manchester by US singer Ariana Grande.
“Officers saw the man late Friday, behaving suspiciously at one of the stadium’s entrances,” Dutch police said in a statement.
“He was filming and had no reasonable explanation for what he was doing, and also had no ticket to the concert,” Eindhoven police added.
The man, from Amsterdam, was also “known to police due to possible radicalization... so it was decided to detain him.”
The Netherlands has been on high alert following a slew of attacks around Europe in recent months, including last month’s Manchester suicide bombing which went off as fans were leaving the arena after Grande’s concert.
There was a heavy police presence Friday at the Philips Stadium, home to the PSV football team with a capacity of 35,000, but police said there had been “no real threat.”
Eindhoven mayor John Jorritsma said the concert ended “peacefully” and paid tribute in a tweet to the police and the organizers.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Macron party readies for parliamentary assault

PARIS: The year-old centrist party of French President Emmanuel Macron prepared Saturday for the...

London will not be cowed by militants, police chief says

LONDON: London will not be cowed by militants who have killed 35 people in three separate attacks...

Macron party readies for parliamentary assault
London will not be cowed by militants, police chief says
British PM’s top aides quit after election disaster
Five killed in southern Somali city in fight over food aid
Former Lesotho deputy PM calls for unity government
Indian Army kills 6 Kashmir ‘intruders’
Latest News
Iraq paramilitaries make fresh progress west of Mosul
Daesh propaganda hard hit by killings, battlefield setbacks
Macron party readies for parliamentary assault
5 views
London will not be cowed by militants, police chief says
12 views
British PM’s top aides quit after election disaster
22 views
Five killed in southern Somali city in fight over food aid
16 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR