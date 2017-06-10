  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 min 13 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Iran arrests 8 suspected of supporting Tehran attacks

AMIR VAHDAT | AP |
A handout picture provided by the Iranian Presidency on June 9, 2017 shows (C to R) Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, parliament speaker Ali Larijani and judiciary chief Sadeq Larijani attending the funeral of the victims of twin attacks in Tehran earlier in the week. (AFP)

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have arrested eight suspects for allegedly supporting the Daesh-claimed attacks on Iran’s parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini that killed 17 people in Tehran, the state-run IRNA news agency reported Saturday.
The report quoted Ahmad Fazelian, chief justice of Alborz province west of Tehran as saying: “These agents who were supporters of the two terrorist groups, and had full coordination with them, were arrested and they were delivered to Tehran’s judicial and security authorities.”
Meanwhile, Iran police chief Gen. Hossein Ashtari said several people with connections to the attackers were arrested around the capital area.
Two guards, 10 government staffers and five civilians were killed in the attacks that simultaneously targeted the country’s parliament and the shrine of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The Interior Ministry in a statement increased the number of wounded to 52.
On Thursday, Iranian authorities said the assailants were Iranian nationals and that they had arrested six suspects, including one woman, since the attack Wednesday in Tehran.
On Friday, the Intelligence Ministry announced that it had detained 41 suspects in Tehran and the western Kurdish provinces. It called the detainees “elements of the Wahhabi IS group,” and said they were involved in operations, communication and logistics for the local Daesh group cell.
Last August, the government announced it had executed a number of Kurdish Islamic extremists from a group known as Towhid and Jihad after convicting them of armed robbery, killing civilians and planning bomb attacks.

Related Articles

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have arrested eight suspects for allegedly supporting the Daesh-claimed attacks on Iran’s parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini that killed 17 people in Tehran, the state-run IRNA news agency reported Saturday.
The report quoted Ahmad Fazelian, chief justice of Alborz province west of Tehran as saying: “These agents who were supporters of the two terrorist groups, and had full coordination with them, were arrested and they were delivered to Tehran’s judicial and security authorities.”
Meanwhile, Iran police chief Gen. Hossein Ashtari said several people with connections to the attackers were arrested around the capital area.
Two guards, 10 government staffers and five civilians were killed in the attacks that simultaneously targeted the country’s parliament and the shrine of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The Interior Ministry in a statement increased the number of wounded to 52.
On Thursday, Iranian authorities said the assailants were Iranian nationals and that they had arrested six suspects, including one woman, since the attack Wednesday in Tehran.
On Friday, the Intelligence Ministry announced that it had detained 41 suspects in Tehran and the western Kurdish provinces. It called the detainees “elements of the Wahhabi IS group,” and said they were involved in operations, communication and logistics for the local Daesh group cell.
Last August, the government announced it had executed a number of Kurdish Islamic extremists from a group known as Towhid and Jihad after convicting them of armed robbery, killing civilians and planning bomb attacks.

Tags: Iran Daesh Tehran attacks

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Tribal row over land in Tunisia sends 78 to hospital

TUNIS: Tribal clashes on Saturday in southern Tunisia over a land dispute injured 78 people,...

Iraq paramilitaries make fresh progress west of Mosul

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s paramilitary Hashed Al-Shaabi forces said Saturday that they had retaken all areas...

Tribal row over land in Tunisia sends 78 to hospital
Iraq paramilitaries make fresh progress west of Mosul
Daesh propaganda hard hit by killings, battlefield setbacks
Syria army says it holds fifth of key desert territory
EU appeals to Gulf countries to de-escalate situation
Iran opposes Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Latest News
Hollywood seeks to scare new generation with shark thriller
2 views
Grande soars up chart after ‘One Love’ event
2 views
Salma Hayek stars in film for the Trump era
4 views
Cosby finds moments for wit as sex assault trial unfolds
3 views
Sona Gold, Diamonds opens new showroom in Jeddah
7 views
Saudia receives certification for digital merchandising
7 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR