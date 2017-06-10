Young couple livestream own deaths in apparent drink-drive crash

  • Search form

Arab News |
A young woman is seen in a social media livestream shortly before she is apparently killed in a road crash drinking with a man who is believed to have been in the car with her when it crashed
A young woman is seen in a social media livestream shortly before she is apparently killed in a road crash
This screenshot taken from YouTube shows the crash scene where the man and woman were found dead
3 photos

DUBAI: Livestreaming has fallen under the spotlight again after a man and woman filmed their own deaths in a fatal road crash. One of the many versions of the video has been viewed more than 137,000 times.

The two were seen in footage, filmed in Finland and posted to Periscope, apparently drinking alcoholic drinks for several hours before getting into a car and driving.

The footage appears to have been filmed by the woman, who focused the camera on her face. Shortly after there is a noise, the images become distorted and suddenly cut off.

Police in the Finnish city of Espoo say they found the bodies of two people they believe were involved in the crash.

Chief constable and head of communications for Espoo police district Paavo Myohanen said: “We think that the victims are the ones appearing in the video. The car matches the one in the crash… We are awaiting test results to see if they were under the influence of anything.”

He said the car “must have been driving more than 100kmh” — double the speed limit for that road.

Myohanen said they both died in the crash, although he said he did not yet know when the crash happened.

